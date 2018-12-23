History, Mystery, Plenty Of Fun

Northwest Arkansas enjoys museums that collect and interpret art, history, politics, retail and more. Here are some things that might be fun for kids out of school or visitors in town for the holidays.
Bella Vista
Bella Vista Historical Museum
The Bella Vista Historical Museum, operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society with an all-volunteer staff, features exhibits representing the past 103 years of Bella Vista history from the time Lake Bella Vista was created in 1915. The museum's gift shop is the only place in Bella Vista offering a variety of Bella Vista souvenir items from postcards to jigsaw puzzles, the newest among them depicting the popular "Bella Vista rocks."
WHEN -- 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
WHERE -- 1885 Bella Vista Way, next door to the American Legion
COST -- Free
INFO -- 855-2335; bellavistamuseum.org
ALSO NEW -- Hundreds of vintage salt and pepper shakers were donated to the gift shop in December to sell as a fundraiser for the museum.
Bentonville
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened to the public on 11-11-11 and was founded in 2005 by the Walton Family Foundation as a nonprofit charitable organization for all to enjoy.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; closing at 2 p.m Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day; regularly closed Tuesday
WHERE -- 600 Museum Way
COST -- Admission to the permanent collection is always free
INFO -- 418-5700; crystalbridges.org
CURRENT EXHIBITS -- In addition to "Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices -- 1950s to Now," currently on show at Crystal Bridges are these focus exhibitions: "Amy Sherald," through Dec. 31; "In Conversation: Will Wilson and Edward Curtis," through February; and "Personal Space," through March.
Museum of Native American History
The Museum of Native American History invites visitors to walk through America's past. From the woolly mammoth skeleton that greets guests at the front door, to rare Mississippian head pots, to art and artifacts from the early reservation period, the museum's authentic collection gives a glimpse into the richly diverse cultural history of the first Americans.
WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day
WHERE -- 202 S.W. O St.
COST -- Free
INFO -- 273-2456; monah.us
Peel Mansion Museum
The Peel Mansion Museum is all decked out for the holidays in Victorian Christmas-past decor. The Carriage House and Conservatory are decorated in Christmas present and future themes. And the museum store in the historic Andy Lynch cabin is freshly stocked.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for the museum and gift shop; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for the grounds; closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1
WHERE -- 400 S. Walton Blvd.
COST -- Free
INFO -- 254-3870; peelcompton.org
Walmart Museum
Located on the downtown square in Bentonville, the museum features Walton's 5&10, a world-class exhibit gallery and The Spark Cafe Soda Fountain.
WHEN -- Regular hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday; special holiday hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31; noon-9 p.m. Jan. 1
WHERE -- 105 N. Main St.
COST -- Free
INFO -- 273-1329; WmtMuseum@Walmart.com
BONUS -- The Spark Cafe Soda Fountain serves Spark Cream, custom-made ice cream in Walmart colors of blue and yellow.
Scott Family Amazeum
The Scott Family Amazeum is a hands-on, interactive museum for children and families.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesdays and Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Day
WHERE -- 1009 Museum Way
COST -- $9.50 all ages
INFO -- 696-9280; amazeum.org
CURRENT EXHIBITS -- "Eat Well, Play Well," through Jan. 20, and "Magnificent Me," through May 12.
Rogers
Rogers Historical Museum
Completely revamped in its new space in the Hailey Ford Building at 313 S. Second St. in Rogers, the Rogers Historical Museum includes exhibits on the Van Winkle Mill; Coin Harvey's Monte Ne; the creation of Beaver Lake; and especially for kids, a hands-on section.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Day
WHERE -- 313 & 322 S. Second St.
COST -- Free
INFO -- 621-1154
Daisy Airgun Museum
The Daisy Airgun Museum is a nonprofit corporation which preserves and promotes vintage products and artifacts of the historic Daisy company while serving as a national tourism destination for Daisy fans and collectors.
WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Dec. 25-26 & Jan. 1
WHERE -- 202 W. Walnut St.
COST -- $2 for ages 16 and older
INFO -- 986-6873; daisymuseum.com
Springdale
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum focusing on the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. The museum takes its name from the pioneer community of Shiloh, which became Springdale in the 1870s.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
WHERE -- 118 W. Johnson Ave.
COST -- Free
INFO -- 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org
CURRENT EXHIBITS -- "Selected," items chosen by guest curators to celebrate the museum's 50th birthday; and "Fifty From Fifty," 50 objects, one from each year between 1968 and 2018.
Fayetteville
Arkansas Air & Military Museum
Follow the colorful history of aviation in Arkansas and American military conflicts through numerous displays of original artifacts and aviation memorabilia. The historic aircraft in the Arkansas Air & Military Museum are unusual among museum exhibits, because many of them still fly.
WHEN -- 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
WHERE -- 4290 S. School Ave.
COST -- $5 ages 6-12; $9 seniors & military; $10 adults; family rate of $25
INFO -- 521-4947; arkansasairandmilitary.com
BONUS -- The vast, all-wood white hangar, which houses the museum, was headquarters for one of the United States' many aviator training posts during World War II.
Clinton House Museum
The Clinton House Museum, designed to interpret the lives of President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton during the time they lived in Fayetteville, hosts Winter Break through Jan. 6. Activities include a story time, hot chocolate and cookies, scavenger hunts and other fun for children of all ages.
WHEN -- 1-5 p.m. Dec. 23; closed Dec. 24-25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 26-31; closed Jan. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 2-5& and 1-5 p.m. Jan. 6
WHERE -- 930 W. Clinton Drive
COST -- Donations welcome
INFO -- 444-0066 or clintonhousemuseum.org
Fort Smith
Fort Smith Museum of History
During the holidays, "the museum's old-fashioned soda fountain is always fun," says executive director Leisa Gramlich. "We offer hand-mixed fountain drinks, ice cream sodas, floats and sundaes featuring Arkansas made Yarnell's ice cream. [And] animated dolls from Hunt's Department Store on Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith are on exhibit around the Christmas tree through the holidays."
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day
WHERE -- 320 Rogers Ave.
COST -- $2 children; $5 military; $7 adults
INFO -- 783-7841; fortsmithmuseum.org
BONUS -- Established in 1910, the museum is housed in the 1906 Atkinson-Williams Warehouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fort Smith Regional Art Museum
The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is a nonprofit organization charged with the responsibility of fostering art appreciation in the community through diverse exhibitions, educational programming, dynamic events, and cultural partnerships.
WHEN -- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays, Christmas Day & New Year's Day
WHERE -- 1601 Rogers Ave.
COST -- General admission is always free
INFO -- 784-2787; fsram.org
CURRENT EXHIBITS -- "Timothy J. Clark: Masterworks on Paper," through March 31; "Modern Master David Hayes: The Ventana Series," through Jan. 27; and "The Touch Gallery," an assortment of real art sculptures and a painting that are created with various materials like bronze, carved wood, marble, resin and acrylic paint that visitors, especially children, are encouraged to explore with their hands.
