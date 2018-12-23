History tour plans visit to LR church

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will offer a free tour of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Little Rock at noon Jan. 4.

St. Luke's, founded in 1956, was one of the first congregations created in the Broadmoor development of Little Rock.

The sanctuary, bell tower and prayer chapel are early examples of Frank Lloyd Wright's style of organic architecture in a church. The church is located at 6401 W. 32nd St. in Little Rock.

The tour is part of the Historic Preservation Program's "Sandwiching in History" tour series.

The tours focus on Pulaski County structures and sites. Each tour includes a brief lecture, followed by a tour of the property. Participants can bring their lunches. The American Institute of Architects offers one continuing education learning unit credit for members who attend a "Sandwiching in History" tour.

All tours are free and open to the public.

Additional information is available by calling the Historic Preservation Program's office (501) 324-9880, writing in to the office at 1100 North Street, Little Rock, Ark. 72201, or sending an e-mail to info@arkansaspreservation.org. The website is www.arkansaspreservation.org.

Metro on 12/23/2018