Hot Springs teen sentenced for multiple felonies

HOT SPRINGS -- A teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies from a string of incidents, including beating and robbing a 14-year-old last year and crashing a stolen vehicle into a building earlier this year.

Noah Christopher Merritt, 19, of Hot Springs has remained in custody since his last arrest March 13. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft by receiving more than $25,000 and was sentenced to 10 years on each count. Merritt also was sentenced to second-degree battery and two counts of felony fleeing and was sentenced to six years on each count, all to run concurrently.

An additional felony charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, stemming from his nephew being in the stolen vehicle with him and suffering serious injuries when he crashed it, was withdrawn.

Merritt also was ordered to pay a total of $340 in court costs and restitution damages that will be determined at a later time. Even though Merritt was 17 at the time of the first incident in May 2017, he was charged as an adult.

According to the affidavits on the robbery, battery and fleeing charges, police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. May 2, 2017, in reference to a barely conscious 14-year-old boy who said he had been robbed. He was transported to National Park Medical Center by LifeNet and later transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock due to the severity of his injuries.

After his release, the victim told detectives that Merritt had texted him about 4 p.m. May 2 asking him to go to his aunt's house off Spring Street. The victim drove his moped to the residence on Bethel Street and met with Merritt and another male.

The victim said Merritt told him to follow him to the back of the house so his aunt could let them inside, according to the affidavit. He said that once they got to the back of the house, Merritt knocked on the door but there was no answer. He said the three talked for a few minutes, then Merritt suddenly began hitting the victim on the right side of his head and face.

The victim said he saw Merritt drop a rock from his hand when Merritt stopped hitting him, the affidavit said. The victim attempted to get up when he noticed Merritt and the other suspect had taken his wallet and phone and were attempting to drive away on his moped.

The affidavit said the victim told police he tried to get up and chase after them, but the other male tackled him to the ground, punching him several times. Then both suspects fled on the moped, throwing up gang signs as they left, according to the affidavit.

On May 8, 2017, Hot Springs police Detective Kenny May was pursuing a green 1997 Nissan 200 northbound in the 4000 block of Central Avenue, according to an affidavit. The Nissan continued northbound, reaching estimated speeds of between 50 and 60 mph, with the driver running several red lights and weaving in and out of traffic.

The vehicle turned east onto Plateau Street where it hit a concrete barrier with its undercarriage, disabling the vehicle and bringing it to a stop near the intersection of Plateau and Oak streets, the affidavit said.

The driver, Merritt, was arrested. A computer check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Merritt pleaded innocent in Garland County Circuit Court on Sept. 11, 2017, and remained in custody until March 8, when he was released on $25,000 bond. Merritt was scheduled to appear in circuit court for a hearing on the charges March 13.

Shortly after midnight that day, officer Morgan Murray was in the 800 block of Park Avenue when he saw a southbound black Dodge Challenger swerve across the center line before passing him.

Murray followed the vehicle, and a check of the license plate showed that a Hot Springs woman had reported the vehicle stolen.

Murray tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Central and West Grand avenues, but the driver, later identified as Merritt, "squealed" his tires and sped away west on West Grand Avenue at around 70 mph, according to an affidavit.

Murray pursued as the car crossed the center line several times and then ran a red light at the intersection of West Grand and Ouachita avenues, according to the affidavit. Moments later, the vehicle crashed into the side of the building at 600 W. Grand Ave.

Merritt's 14-year-old nephew suffered fractures in his left arm, a contusion in his right lung, abrasions in his forehead and swelling of his left eye. Merritt also was injured, but the affidavit didn't indicate the nature of his injuries.

Merritt was charged with the felony counts of theft by receiving, fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor along with multiple traffic charges, which were adjudicated through time served since his arrest.

