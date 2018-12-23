JOHN BRUMMETT: Arrows for Christmas

For Christmas I’d like to pull arrows out of gift bags and spray the landscape with sharp-pointed commentary.

President Trump—Whoever was keeping the preposterous second-place and Russian-backed president from following through on his most irresponsible impulses apparently is gone or has given up.

The recklessness of his Syrian and government-shutdown pronouncements imperils the globe and feeds the ravenous base. Trump prefers the primitive domestic base to the bleep-hole world.

Meanwhile, there is a developing conventional wisdom that House Democrats might not want to impeach over any criminal activity publicly percolating as yet.

That’s because acquittal in the GOP-majority Senate would seem certain and a Clintonesque political backlash would seem possible.

But indictment after Trump’s presidency, at least on some of what Michael Cohen is revealing, and maybe more, is gaining speculative currency.

That would leave Trump in office through his second term ending in January 2025.

The nation and world and human decency—See preceding item.

Democratic presidential prospects—See first item. This emerging bevy of pitiable retreads and wannabes lacks any evident ability to connect with the working-class voters who delivered Trump’s victory in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Democrats won’t win by sipping wine, disdaining deplorables, reading Paul Krugman and watching Rachel Maddow. The one Democrat who could connect, Joe Biden, is four years older than Trump, and, at some point, the young folks need to step up.

Beto O’Rourke—Speaking of that … he’s the possible Democratic exception owing to the rule that the best politicians win political races—as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and even Trump can attest.

Hillary Clinton—Speaking of bad politicians … The Razorback basketball team once had a muscular power forward who was a miserable shooter, utterly without touch. Once at Verizon Arena he was left uncovered about 12 feet from the basket. He squared up to shoot and 12,000 people instantly groaned as if a comedic chorus.

Hillary Clinton is the muscular power forward and miserable shooter. Her mere and perhaps playful intimation that she might be interested in running for president again—that’s the squaring up to shoot. The 12,000 groaning fans … those were Democrats. The other team, leaving her uncovered, begging her to shoot … those were Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton—He finally came out against Trump and it was on an issue Trump accidentally got on the right side of—criminal justice reform to give federal offenders an opportunity to stay out of jail or get out earlier.

Trump favored the measure probably because he didn’t care about it and someone told him passage would win him praise. Or maybe he has developed a personal interest in shorter prison terms.

Cotton led the resistance and secured the grand total of 11 other opposing votes. To fail that miserably on a tough-on-crime position in this troglodytic era … that takes some doing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson—You can’t lose in Arkansas kicking people off Medicaid ostensibly because they’re too lazy to work, especially if the savings offset income-tax cuts at the highest rate. That’s simply basic Republican class warfare. Cutting grandma’s home health care is a tad riskier. Even Republicans have aging grandmas.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge—You can’t say she hasn’t done her part to destroy health care in Arkansas, which is merely what the state’s voters have been mandating since 2010. All they want is a good lettin’ alone. They’ll gladly explain to you that cemeteries are filled with people who had health insurance.

Mayor-elect Frank Scott—That was a pretty smooth unifying move, putting runoff rival Baker Kurrus on his transition team. And it was good of Kurrus to agree. But it also was good politics on Scott’s part, considering that Kurrus had the backing of several city board members with whom Scott must now work. A real triumph of unity would have been also adding the third-place mayoral candidate, Warwick Sabin, to the transition team.

Mayor Mark Stodola—A retirement income of $80,000 a year for the rest of his life seems fair for the longtime No. 2 executive in Little Rock city government.

Chad Morris—He is clearly the king of spin and slogans, with “hammer down” and “left lane” and other pablum for the pliable. But somebody has to try to sell preseason tickets to raise money to service the debt on those luxury suites.

Now, though, with Morris assembling a recruiting class tentatively ranked 12th in the country and 5th in the SEC, and probably to drop no lower than 20th by February, I’m thinking he might be able to settle the football Hogs down as usual winners over the two Mississippi schools—if usual losers to Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M—and take them to some sort of bowl game most years.

That’s really all that hype-vulnerable but mediocrity-accepting Hog fans require.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.