Lawsuit no big concern for pageant

PAGEANT COMBATANTS: All is not congenial in the pageant world.

A lawsuit against the Miss America Organization recently was filed in Atlantic City, N.J., by a former board member and pageant organizations from four states that had licenses terminated -- Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Georgia. According to The Associated Press, the suit, citing "an illegal and bad-faith takeover," asks a judge to void the actions of Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper.

Hopper, Miss Arkansas 1983, issued a statement in response: "This meritless action is being taken by a handful of persons acting in gross violation of their legal obligations and is led by disgruntled and conflicted former directors who have little understanding of nonprofit governance."

One wonders: How does this infighting affect the Miss Arkansas organization?

Jessie Ward Bennett, executive director, says, "The filed litigation against the national office has been a topic for some time among those unhappy with the organizational changes and leadership. It however, has no impact on the states like Arkansas, who are licensees of the organization at this time. In Arkansas, we remain focused on the opportunities that we provide to young women ... in scholarships, service and achievements with benefits reaching far beyond their time on the stage.

"We look forward to celebrating over 80 years of this exceptional work this summer in Little Rock at the Miss Arkansas Pageant."

SHIELDS' APPEAL: Speaking of the pageant, we reported back in July that Savvy Shields -- Miss Arkansas 2016 who was crowned Miss America 2017 -- exchanged her crown for a veil when she exchanged wedding vows with Kansas City lawyer Nate Wolfe.

Next month she'll make an appearance at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show, scheduled for 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. Visit arkansasbridalcommunity.com for tickets ($10-$50) and information or call (501) 378-3807.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Bridal Show," she says via text. "I will be on stage speaking [about] my wedding planning experience and answering questions" and doing a meet-and-greet with VIB -- that's Very Important Bride -- ticketholders. An artist, Shields also will sell her work.

She can counsel brides on being organized. She says, "My mom and I are such planners. ... If you stay on top of things it takes out a lot of the stress."

She also can offer this advice: Check your IDs.

"I think the biggest snafu was realizing Nate's passport expired the day before the wedding," she says. "It all worked out -- we just left a day later for our honeymoon to Europe!"

