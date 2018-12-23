Wartime Christmas

Wartime censorship kept my boyhood friend Jerry from writing to me that a British destroyer had rescued him after a troop ship was torpedoed and sunk in the English Channel on Christmas Eve (1944) with enormous loss of American lives. But the censor let him write to me: "I have had a Christmas Eve I'll never forget."

And of course he never did forget.

RICHARD FROTHINGHAM

Little Rock

Fight homelessness

Traffic lights are about winning and losing. Silly. But I can't help it. It's silly that a difference of one point in a game determines if I feel cheerful or gloomy. But it does. Can't help it.

If I panhandled, I know every passing car would be a matter of winning or losing--probably more important than the money. Like capitalism.

When I can safely do so, I often hand a couple of dollars through the window. I imagine it as a win for the panhandler. I hope he or she enjoys the moment as much as I do. It gives me more pleasure than a $2 cup of coffee. I imagine right-wingers citing Bible verses about the poor always being "with us," like flies, as a reason to ignore them. But I'm pretty sure Jesus expects us to value the poor and homeless as brothers and sisters.

Why don't local governments and taxpayers take homelessness more seriously? Why don't we care about winning the battle? Too hard? Too expensive? Too liberal? Yes. But no.

There are examples of local governments accepting the challenge and developing effective programs, supplemented by federal and charitable efforts. We won't eliminate homelessness, but we can fight it. Or do we just accept defeat? Do you like losing? We can easily afford to if our leaders give it the priority and leadership it deserves. The too liberal thing is just stupid. Sorry, but it is.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

In hearts and minds

What makes me most happy at Christmastime? It is a wonderful time of the year. People you meet are pretty much all of one mind and one accord. For most that I meet, Christmas is on their minds and in their hearts.

For me, remembering the birth of my savior, Jesus Christ, always makes it special. My grandchildren who eye all the decorations with smiles of happiness and anticipation add their own blessings. The Christmas music that stirs memories from your past Christmases and helps you remember the new traditions you have added that are all your own. It's looking forward to favorite foods that bring sweet thoughts of the love that was baked into each and every dish ... love that comes with no extra calories. Yes, the days of the Christmas season with family and friends are surely some of the best offered at any time of year.

On the other hand, what doesn't make me happy? All of Washington's strife and the trimmings that go with it. We hear the words that are decorated but still are able to cut with precision, which result in feelings that bring memories of hate, stress and an I-don't-care attitude. This constant fighting/bickering seems to be the norm now. The sadness of knowing that if something like 9/11 were to happen now, in the midst of all this strife, that we would again come together as a united nation. Wouldn't it be good to some way, somehow bring this unity into focus without a tragedy? Happiness is often left to our making. In today's Washington one is left wondering, "What would make them happy?" Unfortunately, with its volatile political atmosphere, some of the answers would be scary ... few, if any, being merry.

BRENDA DICKSON

Helena

Lessons from fiction

In the fictional alternative world where our president seems to thrive, we have a few messages from that world T-Rump needs to hear since they are eerily poignant to him and to those of us who live in the real world every day.

Marine Colonel and combat veteran Nathan R. Jessup (played by Jack Nicholson), dressed in his uniform and sitting in the witness chair, his blood gradually boiling until it reaches a breaking point, causing him to erupt with a compelling indictment against T-Rump and his dwindling number of unprincipled sycophants, "You can't handle the truth!"

Howard Beale, anchorman for UBS Evening News (played by Peter Finch), has seen all the moral corruption, social dysfunction and human depravity his soul can handle, so he leans out the window in his downtown apartment and screams to the world--in particular, T-Rump and the convicted felons in his administration: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore."

Forrest Gump (aka Tom Hanks) sits on a bus bench talking to a stranger, summing up anyone's (namely T-Rump's) lack of intellectual curiosity and aversion to reading, "Mama says, 'Stupid is as stupid does.'"

Terry Malloy, ex-prize-fighter turned longshoreman (one of Marlon Brando's best roles), is totally frustrated over the corrupt behavior of his union bosses, and articulates what could well become T-Rump's epitaph: "You don't understand. I could've had class. I could've been a contender. I could've been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am."

You had me at "Hello."

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

On the stock market

Trumpians like to brag about President Trump's positive effect on the stock market while making snarky comments about market weakness under Barack Obama.

Facts matter and a reality check is in order.

The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, has done OK since President Trump's election, but lags far behind the gains made during the comparable period in the Obama administration. In fact, it's not even close.

In the first 23 months of the Trump administration (Jan. 20, 2017-Dec. 20, 2018), the S&P 500 rose 8.6 percent, compared to a gain of 55.0 percent in the first 23 months of the Obama administration (Jan. 20, 2009-Dec. 20, 2010).

To be fair, market performance under Trump is closer to Obama's if you measure from election day instead of inauguration day for each administration. Here the gains were 15.3 percent for Trump and 24.1 percent for Obama.

Maybe Trump has the market mixed up with golf ... where low score wins?

EARL ANTHES

Forrest City

