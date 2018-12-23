LIVE! in NWA

Eli Young Band -- The Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern country music: a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. Although their sound has evolved over time, what they're good at has always been the same: organic, live-show, focused country, dripping with authenticity. On Dec. 28, the chart-topping sensations come to the Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino at West Siloam Springs for an intimate performance at 9 p.m. 800-754-4111, WSStickets.showare.com, eliyoungband.com. $35.