LIVE! in NWA

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Eli Young Band -- The Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern country music: a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. Although their sound has evolved over time, what they're good at has always been the same: organic, live-show, focused country, dripping with authenticity. On Dec. 28, the chart-topping sensations come to the Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino at West Siloam Springs for an intimate performance at 9 p.m. 800-754-4111, WSStickets.showare.com, eliyoungband.com. $35.

Dec. 23

Christmas Singalong -- 2 p.m. with Melody Pond. The Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

Jon Dooly -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Ava Earnhart -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Dec. 27

Stars -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Will Gunselman -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial Up -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

DJ Shortfuze's Soul Shakedown -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Comedians NWA Open Mic -- Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Dec. 28

The Rios -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Warehouse 90 -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Eli Young Band -- 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.

Tragikly White -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Smith -- 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.

The Lovers -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Rackensack -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n' Eights -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Snapback -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Big Dre -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo -- with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Alex Reymundo -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Mike & Grady -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Dec. 29

Big Dre -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Michael Ian Black -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

John Michael Montgomery -- 8 p.m.; Whiskey Myers at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mr. Stinky Feet -- for Winter Break Wonders. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Dial Up Da Bomb Prom 2018 -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

NYE Party -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Rackensak -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jug Hill Annie -- 8 p.m.; Ryan Reichard at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Rios -- with Tiny Towns. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dec. 31

Happy New Year!

Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration -- 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Dead Metal Society -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m. family celebration. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

New 365 -- 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

Arkansauce -- 9 p.m., with Julian Davis Band, and Deep Sequence. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$20.

Dead Armadillos -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Alex Reymundo -- With two one-hour specials that aired on Showtime and Comedy Central, ("Red-Nexican" &amp; ALMA Award-winning "Hick-Spanic") Alex Reymundo appeals to all demographics. Reymundo has spent years touring with Blue Collar's Bad Boy Ron White and was a highlight of P. Diddy's "Bad Boys of Comedy." The comedian has honed his skills over 20 years in stand-up and three films, and he comes to Fort Smith at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 for a show at Temple Live. templelive.com, facebook.com/alexreymundo. $25-$55.
Melody Pond -- Local songbirds Candy Lee and Emily Rowland -- together known as Melody Pond -- bring their Christmas Singalong to the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 for an all ages show. The duo will perform holiday favorites on guitar, ukulele, percussion, jingle bells and feature their signature harmonies. Hot cocoa will be provided by Java Dudes Coffee. facebook.com/artistretreatcenter, melodypondmusic.com.

