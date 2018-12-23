LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 23
Christmas Singalong -- 2 p.m. with Melody Pond. The Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
Dec. 26
Jon Dooly -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Ava Earnhart -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Dec. 27
Stars -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Will Gunselman -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Dial Up -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
TJ Scarlett -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Lovers -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
DJ Shortfuze's Soul Shakedown -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Comedians NWA Open Mic -- Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Dec. 28
The Rios -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Warehouse 90 -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johai Kafa -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Eli Young Band -- 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.
Tragikly White -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Big Smith -- 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.
The Lovers -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Rackensack -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n' Eights -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Snapback -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Big Dre -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo -- with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Alex Reymundo -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.
Mike & Grady -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
Dec. 29
Big Dre -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Honey Shuffle -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Michael Ian Black -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.
John Michael Montgomery -- 8 p.m.; Whiskey Myers at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mr. Stinky Feet -- for Winter Break Wonders. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Dial Up Da Bomb Prom 2018 -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
NYE Party -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Rackensak -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Jug Hill Annie -- 8 p.m.; Ryan Reichard at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Rios -- with Tiny Towns. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dec. 31
Happy New Year!
Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration -- 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Dead Metal Society -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m. family celebration. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
New 365 -- 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
Arkansauce -- 9 p.m., with Julian Davis Band, and Deep Sequence. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$20.
Dead Armadillos -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 12/23/2018
Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA
Comments