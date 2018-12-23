FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, First lady Melania Trump smiles as she visits with children in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The First Lady honored 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House. Melania Trump's cranberry topiary trees may have left some of her critics seeing red, but they turned out to be a Christmas hit - one of several new ideas the Trumps introduced this holiday season. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

• First lady Melania Trump's cranberry topiary, which drew criticism from commentators, turned out to be a Christmas hit at the White House. For the holiday season, Trump placed more than 40 red trees on a green carpet along the East Wing colonnade, and guests clamored to be photographed in front of the unusual holiday landscape. "Every single person that came through the East Wing stopped for a photo," said conservative commentator Paris Dennard, a recent guest. President Donald Trump and the first lady on Wednesday capped a four-week stretch of 21 holiday parties, holding two events where guests feasted on lamb chops, shrimp and potato latkes along with a dessert bar that included lemon tart, coconut cake and Christmas cookies. Guests said the affairs amounted to festive reunions largely devoid of overt political talk. "Having a great time at the Whitehouse Christmas Party!" former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said in the caption of a photo he tweeted of himself and his replacement, John Kelly, who is leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month. Largely absent from the festivities this year was the traditional opportunity for guests to have pictures taken with Trump and his wife, a process that requires the president and first lady to stand for hours and make small talk with hundreds of guests, some of whom they hardly know. Trump retained the tradition for members of the Secret Service, law enforcement officers and the military, as well as for workers in the White House residence, an official said.

• Less than two years after he shook up the New York fashion world with a splashy runway debut for Calvin Klein, designer Raf Simons is leaving the company. The company and the Belgian designer announced they were "parting ways" after Calvin Klein "decided on a new brand direction different from Simons' creative vision." A representative for Simons said in an email Friday night that the designer would have no further comment. Simons, 50, who previously worked at Dior and Jil Sander, revitalized Calvin Klein after being appointed chief creative officer in 2016. His New York Fashion Week shows were the talk of the industry, beginning with a February 2017 debut that had a clear political message, opening and closing with the David Bowie song "This is Not America." Celebrities flocked to his shows, critics raved, and the fashion establishment rewarded him with three top awards in two years. He won the Council of Fashion Designers of America award for womenswear in both 2017 and 2018, and in a rare feat, he also took the menswear award in 2017. No word was given about a successor.

Photo by AP

Melania Trump

Photo by Invision

Raf Simons

A Section on 12/23/2018