On the cover

Tuesday is Christmas and eventually all the holiday-theme movies and TV shows will start to go away, leaving only a sad hollow feeling for many. But until then, there are a few stalwarts that will air as much as they can until the bitter end.

As part of its annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event, the Hallmark Channel will premiere Christmas Made to Order at 7 p.m. today. The film stars Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids) and actor and Food Network host Jonathan Bennett (Awkward).

PenaVega stars as Gretchen. She works for a catalog company but in her spare time decorates homes and businesses as part of her side business. Bennett stars as Steven -- an architect who hires Gretchen when he finds out he will be hosting his family's Christmas celebration. The two begin to bond and what began as a business deal soon becomes a made-to-order love story.

Christmas movies also airing over the next few days include Switched for Christmas, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Jingle Around the Clock, Mingle All the Way, Christmas at Graceland, and Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe. The When Calls the Heart Christmas special airs at 7 p.m. Monday.

For the whole schedule go to HallmarkChannel.com.

-- Rosemary Boggs

Style on 12/23/2018