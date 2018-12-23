100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1918

TEXARKANA -- Emmett Berryhill, a 14-year-old boy, was locked up on the Texas side of town last night, charged with bombarding passing automobiles on Third street with cannon firecrackers. During the afternoon he is alleged to have thrown one of the giant crackers through a window of a West Broad street bank, badly frightening the cashier and other employes of the bank who fancied a bank robbery was about to be pulled off. The boy is said by the police to be incorrigible, having figured in numerous escapades in recent months. He is an orphan. Steps will be taken to send him to a reformatory school.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1968

FAYETTEVILLE -- Until this year, the graduate program at the University of Arkansas was housed with undergraduate programs in Peabody Hall, a splintered old structure opened the year Joe T. Robinson began his brief term as governor of Arkansas. It often has been embarrassing for officials to invite doctoral candidates to study under such conditions. The graduate program now has a new home. A $1,700,000 Graduate Education Building was opened at the beginning of the fall semester for use solely by graduate students. Dr. Roy B. Allen, director of the Department of Administration and Research, hopes someday to install a dial access system in the building. Small television sets would be placed at each carrel and students could dial a number to obtain information from a computer. "That's in the future, though," said Dr. Allen.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1993

• An Arkansas state trooper denied Wednesday that President Clinton offered him or his colleagues federal jobs, calling into question a key allegation by two former Clinton bodyguards who say they helped arrange extramarital affairs for their boss when he was governor. Trooper Danny Ferguson issued a statement through his attorney, Robert Batton of Jacksonville, saying that "President Clinton never offered or indicated a willingness to offer any trooper a job in exchange for silence or help in shaping their stories." ... The White House denied the president made job offers. Batton supported the White House's story.

10 years ago

Dec. 23, 2008

• Two Missouri men accused of abducting a Baxter County man over a bad debt were charged Monday with one count each of kidnapping, authorities said. Craig Anthony Winchell, 52, and George Scott Smith, 53, both of Osage Beach, Mo., were held in the Miller County, Mo., jail pending their extradition to Arkansas, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said. Their bond in Arkansas was set at $500,000 apiece. The two men are accused of kidnapping Warren S. Willette, 40, from his residence in Midway on Saturday afternoon. Montgomery said the men drove Willette to the Miller County sheriff's office in Tuscumbia, Mo., where they asked deputies to arrest Willette for stealing money from them.

Metro on 12/23/2018