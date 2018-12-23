Pan origin story soars; cast full of fine voices in Finding Neverland

Finding Neverland takes full-fledged flight on the stage of Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions.

The musical origin story for Peter Pan (music and lyrics by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, book by James Graham, based on the 2004 film of the same name) focuses on the nature of imagination, based upon the socially inappropriate turn-of-the-20th-century relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie (Jeff Sullivan), a young widow (Ruby Gibbs as Sylvia Llwellyn Davies) and her four sons, still reeling from the year-ago death of their father.

Together they loosen up Barrie's Edwardian stiffness, reteach him the meaning of fun and provide him with the inspiration for a hit stage play about a boy who refuses to grow up and his battle against a pernicious pirate with a hook for a hand and an intense fear of crocodiles.

The cast is full of fantastic voices, among whom Sullivan and Gibbs are the finest, but keep an eye and an ear particularly peeled for Conor McGiffin. He superbly assays the dual role as Barrie's frenetic producer, Charles Frohman, and Capt. James Hook, who first appears as a reflection of Barrie's seductive and flamboyant id. Emmanuelle Zeesman is excellent in support as Sylvia's disapproving mother, Mrs. du Maurier.

The ensemble, particularly the cast of over-dramatic actors who have to be properly jollied into playing a dog nanny, a crawling croc, etc., has a fat central role in making the whole show work.

As a story, Neverland takes a while to take off -- some Poppins-like production numbers set in Kensington Gardens notwithstanding -- but once Barrie finds his focus, including a reflective fairy and a name for his principal character, things develop nicely. Due credit goes to associate choreographer Camden Loeser's reinterpretation of original choreography by Mia Michaels.

And taking an enormous role in making this show succeed are some entrancing lighting effects and a fine live pit band.

Finding Neverland has two shows -- 2 and 7:30 p.m. -- today at Robinson, Markham Street and Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (800) 745-3000 or (501) 244-8800 or online at ticketmaster.com or CelebrityAttractions.com.

Metro on 12/23/2018