Pet of the Week

Charlie is a young, male, brown-and-golden classic tabby with a playful personality. When he is not busy exploring, he is in a lap. An ideal home would be one that provides a good balance of playtime and lots of attention.

Tater Tot is 8 years old, solid black and polydactyl. He has a charismatic personality, and he loves nap-time snuggling. He prefers only two-legged company, and, if he isn't an only cat, he would like to live with only female cats.

Savvy is a petite tuxedo cat with a white stripe down her nose. She was left behind when her family moved and would love to have a real forever family. She likes sleeping with her foster mom, snuggled under the blankets. Savvy is about 6 years old.

Willoughby is a beautiful black boy with golden eyes. He is about 3 years old. He was trapped from a feral colony and has turned out to be a lover supreme. Willoughby enjoys crinkle balls, furry mice and hanging out with his feline friends. While playful, he enjoys the comforts of a warm lap to end his busy day.

Hudson is a sleek tabby-and-white fellow who came to us after being shot. About 5 years old, he is curious and smart. He sees any closed door as a challenge to be overcome, and he loves to work treats out of his puzzle ball.

Charlie and friends can be adopted through FuRR -- Feline Rescue and Rehome. More information is available at (501) 661-0956 or by emailing saveacat@teamfurr.org.

