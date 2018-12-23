Police arrest teen wounded in shootout

A 16-year-old who was hit in the foot on a recent night during a shootout on Main Street in Little Rock was arrested after receiving treatment because there was a warrant for his arrest, authorities said.

Little Rock officers were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. Dec. 15 to 601 Main St. on a call about a shooting. Police said they noticed people trying to help the injured teen into a Maserati, but officers said he couldn't leave the scene.

The teenager told police he had been at a high school party inside Oak Forest Vintage, a clothing store at 608 Main St., and when he went outside, gunfire broke out.

The teen said he ran toward Main Street and noticed one of his friends had a handgun. The teen took the gun from his friend and began to fire at the shooter, a police report said. The teenager said he was shot in the right foot.

Police said the first shooter fled and hadn't been found.

The injured teenager received treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital and was arrested after police said they learned he was wanted on a burglary charge.

Officers said they found 30 to 35 shell casings throughout the parking lot where the shooting took place. Police also said nine vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Oak Forest Vintage is across the street from the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the store is not a known party spot and that police are investigating.

"We are seeing if they were registered to have an event and if this was planned," Ford said.

Lamor Williams, a spokesman for the city, said the business hasn't received any licensing by the city to hold events.

"I know that it's not registered to have parties," Williams said.

