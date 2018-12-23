Pre-holiday Paris protests sparser, mostly peaceful

PARIS -- France's "yellow vest" protesters, who have created chaos in Paris for weeks with their economic demands, turned out in sharply reduced numbers Saturday at the start of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Still, some violent incidents in the French capital marred the end of a largely peaceful day.

The number of protesters on the elegant Champs-Elysees was down sharply. Paris police said only 2,000 protesters took to the streets, compared with 4,000 a week before and 10,000 the previous week. Police arrested 142 people and detained 19, compared with the several hundred arrested two weeks ago when the protests turned violent. One of the movement's spokesmen, Eric Drouet, was among those arrested in Paris, media outlets reported.

Tensions arose at nightfall when protesters gathered on the Champs-Elysees and police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse some crowds. A video circulating on social media showed three policemen on motorcycles surrounded and attacked by protesters. At some point, one of the policemen appeared to pull his weapon on charging protesters. Paris police said the officer pulled his gun to deter the assailants but did not use it.

Earlier in the day, in stark contrast to the past few weekends, tourists strolled along the avenue near the Arc de Triomphe monument, holiday shoppers were out in force and the grandest of Parisian boulevards remained open for traffic.

Protesters appeared disorganized, with scattered groups walking randomly across the capital. A few hundred protesters cordoned by police marched toward Madeleine Church near the presidential Elysee Palace but were stopped in a small adjacent street. Tempers frayed and police with batons fired tear gas to repel a few demonstrators trying to break through a police line.

The protests, which have morphed from an outcry against a fuel-tax increase to incorporate a wide array of economic concerns, are still having a knock-on effect across France.

Protesters take their name from the fluorescent yellow vests that French motorists are required keep in their vehicles.

The palace of Versailles just outside Paris was shut down for the day Saturday after protesters said they would demonstrate there. The famous chateau was home to a succession of French kings until the French Revolution in 1789.

But only a few protesters showed up in Versailles. Most gathered peacefully at the foot of the Sacre-Coeur basilica in the picturesque Paris neighborhood of Montmartre.

Paris' other big tourist hot spots such as the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower, which had closed for an earlier protest this month, both remained open.

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have taken some of the anger out of the protests by offering concessions like tax-free overtime for workers and a freeze on gas and electricity prices this winter.

Much of France, but particularly Paris, has endured weeks of protests that at times descended into violence. An estimated 23,800 people protested nationwide as of 2 p.m. local time, down from 33,500 at the same time a week ago, Agence France Presse reported, citing the interior ministry.

Earlier in the day, Agence France Presse reported a driver died when his car hit a truck that was stopped by a protester blockade in Perpignan, in the south of France near the Spanish border. The accident late Friday raises the number of deaths related to the movement to 10.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner last week announced that police would start removing blockades at roundabouts, and 170 had been dismantled by Wednesday, the ministry said.

Around 200 traffic roundabouts remained occupied by protesters across the country. In southern France near the Spanish border, dozens of demonstrators blocked trucks and chanted "Macron, resign!"

In central France near the city of Saint-Etienne, protesters blocked a major road and set fires but shops remained open.

In the Belgian capital, Brussels, police scuffled with some protesters during a march inspired by France's yellow vest movement.

Information for this article was contributed by Samuel Petrequin of The Associated Press; and by Angelina Rascouet and Gregory Viscusi of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/23/2018