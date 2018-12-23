Pregnancy center's ex-exec sentenced for theft of funds

FORT SMITH -- The former director of a pregnancy support center has been ordered in Sebastian County Circuit Court to pay $53,000 in restitution for money she admitted stealing from the center over a 10-month period.

Daphne Haas, 42, pleaded guilty last week to one count of theft. Court records showed that she was given a 10-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution, with $50,000 of it to be paid last Wednesday.

The remaining $3,000 would be paid over time along with a $2,500 fine and $150 in court costs, court records showed.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant issued in May said Haas was appointed director of the Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center at 417 S. 16th St. in Fort Smith in 2015.

Police received information that a "substantial amount" of money was missing from the organization's bank account, and Haas, who had control of the account, was developed as a suspect, according to police.

The affidavit said the investigation showed that Haas would deposit money for the center into the center's bank account and then transfer sums into her personal bank account. She made at least 10 transfers of various amounts from about May 1, 2017, to March 15.

In one case, the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus awarded a $20,000 grant to the center May 30, 2017, to buy an ultrasound machine, the affidavit said.

After Haas had deposited the grant money into the center's account, she transferred $8,000 into her personal account to pay for a vacation to the island of St. Thomas in the Caribbean, according to the affidavit.

As of the date of the affidavit, the ultrasound machine had not been purchased.

On Aug. 3, 2017, the center received a grant from Right to Life for $9,687. Immediately, the affidavit said, Haas transferred more than $1,000 from the center's account into her account and nearly $2,500 more later that month.

In December, the national Knights of Columbus gave the center $14,050. From that grant, the affidavit said, Haas made three transfers to her bank account totaling more than $7,200.

On March 1, the affidavit said, Haas forged the minutes of a Heart to Heart board meeting in which she gave herself total control over the center's bank account. When interviewed by police, board members denied such a meeting occurred.

State Desk on 12/23/2018