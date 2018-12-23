Puerto Rico venue changed for play

A production of Hamilton set to run in Puerto Rico next month is abruptly changing venues, citing a concern about security in the event of protests.

The musical's lead producer, Jeffrey Seller, said Friday night that he was moving the show from a historic theater at the University of Puerto Rico's Rio Piedras campus to a modern facility in another part of San Juan, making it easier to obtain police protection for theatergoers and for the cast and crew. A long-standing practice in Puerto Rico has restricted police access to college campuses, and Seller said the likelihood of protests made police protection desirable.

The production had already loaded its set into the university theater in anticipation of beginning performances Jan. 8 and opening Jan. 11 for a three-week run. The start of performances will be delayed by three days, with a first performance, still the official opening, on Jan. 11.

The university has long been roiled by protests over a variety of issues, and Hamilton was facing a possible demonstration by staff members upset over budget cuts, according to a report in a student publication.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, had wanted to perform the show on campus as a show of support for the university, which is his father's alma mater.

But the Mirandas -- Lin-Manuel and his father, Luis -- said they supported the decision, and they noted that the university would still benefit from major improvements the production made to the theater in anticipation of the run.

Seller said he welcomed activism -- noting that Hamilton, a show about the American Revolution, is essentially a celebration of protest -- but that with protest comes security issues that he felt compelled to anticipate and plan for.

