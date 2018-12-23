Pullout prompts early exit of envoy

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has accelerated his resignation, telling colleagues this weekend that he could not in good conscience carry out President Donald Trump's newly declared policy of withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.

McGurk, a seasoned diplomat who was considered by many to be the glue holding together the sprawling international coalition fighting the terrorist group, was supposed to retire in February. But according to an email he sent his staff, he decided to move his departure forward to Dec. 31 after Trump did not heed his own commanders and blindsided America's allies in the region by abruptly ordering the withdrawal of the 2,000 troops.

His decision comes right after the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis, whose own resignation letter was seen as a rebuke of the president's actions in the region.

"The recent decision by the president came as a shock and was a complete reversal of policy that was articulated to us," McGurk said in the email to his colleagues. "It left our coalition partners confused and our fighting partners bewildered," he added.

"I worked this week to help manage some of the fallout but -- as many of you heard in my meetings and phone calls -- I ultimately concluded that I could not carry out these new instructions and maintain my integrity," he said.

McGurk said in his resignation letter that the militants were on the run, but not yet defeated, and that the premature pullout of American forces from Syria would create the conditions that gave rise to the Islamic State group. He also cited gains in accelerating the campaign against the Islamic State, but that the work was not yet done.

Trump played down the development, tweeting Saturday night that "I do not know" the envoy and it's a "nothing event." He noted McGurk planned to leave soon anyway and added: "Grandstander?"

Taking over for now for McGurk will be his deputy, retired Lt. Gen. Terry Wolff, who served three tours in Iraq.

The withdrawal decision will fulfill Trump's goal of bringing troops home from Syria, but military leaders have pushed back for months, arguing that the Islamic State group remains a threat and could regroup in Syria's long-running civil war.

BUILT ALLIANCES

With more than a decade of experience in Iraq spanning three administrations, McGurk helped stitch together the 79-member coalition led by the United States, which oversaw the battle to take back cities from the terrorist group. He became special envoy in late 2015, during President Barack Obama's administration.

In a shift from the way the insurgency had been fought during the administration of George W. Bush, one of the Obama administration's core doctrines was that America's allies in the region needed to take the lead in recapturing territory, with U.S. forces providing only air support and limited logistical assistance.

This meant that the ground war to take back key cities captured by the militants, like Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria, took years to mount. And it came down to McGurk, who played a leading role in negotiating the 2011 U.S. withdrawal from Iraq for Obama, to negotiate alliances and broker military aid to the mosaic of armed groups and governments vying for control of the region.

"To my mind, Brett had one of the hardest jobs in government," said Nicholas Rasmussen, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center. "His role demanded that he navigate the complexities of Iraqi politics and stitch together a diplomatic and military coalition of states with very divergent interests."

At its height, the Islamic State controlled an area the size of Britain with a population estimated at 12 million. Under McGurk's guidance, the coalition succeeded in taking roughly half of the territory in the group's self-declared caliphate by the time Trump took office in early 2017.

By the end of 2018, the Islamic State had lost all but 1 percent of the land it once held in Iraq and Syria, leading the White House to proclaim that the group had been defeated even though it is still estimated to have some 20,000 to 30,000 fighters in the region.

Shortly after news of McGurk's resignation broke, Trump tweeted about defeating the militant group.

"When I became President, ISIS was going wild," he wrote on Saturday. "Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains."

One of McGurk's biggest challenges was securing the cooperation of Turkey.

Early on, it became clear that the only group in northern Syria capable of fighting the terrorist organization was a Kurdish militia. But brokering that alliance was tricky because of push-back from Turkey, which considers the Kurds in northern Syria to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, an outlawed separatist group that has been fighting a decadeslong insurgency on Turkish soil.

After numerous meetings with senior Turkish officials who wanted to block any U.S. involvement with the Syrian Kurds, McGurk's team succeeded in negotiating an agreement. Only once that agreement was in full force did the coalition begin making strides against the militants.

That alliance saved American lives, coalition officials say. Four U.S. soldiers died in the multiyear deployment to Syria, though the coalition estimates that the Kurds lost upward of 10,000 troops.

With the pending U.S. withdrawal, what happens to the Syrian Democratic Forces' 60,000 fighters is unknown. Speculation has ranged from an all-out battle with Turkish forces currently massed on the border, to a Kurdish deal with Syrian President Bashar Assad that would put the Syrian Democratic Forces under the control of Assad allies Russia and Iran.

Several U.S. officials said earlier this month that the ongoing status of the U.S. air war, which has been engaged in daily strikes against a remaining Islamic State pocket in southeastern Syria, also remains unclear.

Trump had declared the defeat of the Islamic State in a tweet earlier this month. Only days before, McGurk had stood in front of reporters at a State Department briefing and promised that America was in the fight for the long haul.

"Nobody is declaring a mission accomplished. Defeating a physical caliphate is one phase of a much longer-term campaign," he said. "I think it's fair to say that Americans will remain on the ground after the physical defeat of the caliphate, until we have the pieces in place to ensure that that defeat is enduring."

The president's order to begin drawing down troops placed the envoy in the position of having to tell America's allies that the United States was reneging on its earlier commitment.

"Brett is one of our longest-serving and most effective officials dealing with the region," said Gen. John Allen, McGurk's predecessor. "His departure, following that of Jim Mattis and others, will leave us less safe at a moment when this president seems unwilling to take, or unable to understand, the 'best advice' of his leaders."

"At the end of the day he was focused on defeating ISIS," said one former official of McGurk, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity. "All of his engagements make this [Syria decision] untenable because there's a betrayal to foreign partners."

MASSING ALONG FRONT

Syrian troops have sent reinforcements to the eastern province of Deir el-Zour close to an enclave controlled by the Islamic State group and along the front with U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters, a war monitor and pro-government pages on social media said Saturday.

The reinforcements arrived after Trump's Wednesday announcement of the pullout.

A senior Kurdish politician on Friday called on France to play a larger role in Syria after the U.S. withdrawal.

Ilham Ahmed warned in Paris that Syrian Democratic Forces fighters may have to withdraw from the front lines in the fight against the Islamic State to deploy along the borders with Turkey after Ankara said it plans to carry out an attack.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the government sent thousands of its elite forces to Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq, where the Islamic State group holds the last area under its control in Syria.

The Observatory said the troops and pro-government fighters were deployed on the west banks of the Euphrates River close to the militant-held enclave, mostly in the towns of Mayadeen and Boukamal.

The Observatory's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said the troops were deployed for a possible attack on the Islamic State group or to assume control of areas that could be evacuated by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters.

Earlier Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. military presence in Syria has damaged the region in the government's first comments on Trump's plan to pull U.S. troops from the country.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Bahram Ghasemi, ministry spokesman, as saying the presence of U.S. troops during Syria's civil war has damaged peace and security in the region.

"Basically, the deployment and presence of U.S. forces in the region was wrong, illogical and a tension-maker," said Ghasemi.

Iran has been a key supporter of the Syrian government and along with Russia helped turn the balance of power in favor of Assad's forces.

Information for this article was contributed by Rukmini Callimachi and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; by Matthew Lee, Susannah George and staff members of The Associated Press; and by John Hudson, Ellen Nakashima, Karen DeYoung, Liz Sly, Tamer El-Ghobashy and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/23/2018