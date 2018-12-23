Sharing different holiday recollections

I remember delivering newspapers on Christmas morning as a 13-year-old in Norphlet. Since I was up and heading for the newsstand at 5 a.m., I had already opened presents on Christmas Eve.

Those early Christmases were special, not in the abundance of gifts, but in what our family put into the preparations.

It was my job to find a suitable tree, and I spent several days a few weeks before Christmas looking for a good cedar. A couple of years back I tried to slip in a pine, but Mama, after doing the best she could with decorations, put her foot down. "No more pine trees, Richard!" But since I spent most of my free time in the woods, I had usually already spotted a decent cedar, and about two weeks before Christmas I would take my hatchet and cut it down, drag it home, and put it on a wooden stand I had made.

However, Mama wasn't a one-tree decorator. Not on your life. Next, I had to find a holly with plenty of red berries, and then climb some big oak to get mistletoe. After Mama finished decorating the living room, kitchen, and porch, you could sure tell it was Christmas by the way the Mason house looked. I guess Mama gave me the gift of decorating for Christmas as part of my heritage.

That Christmas Santa Claus left me four steel traps, some smokers, and in my stocking I had two oranges, some nuts, and a candy cane. I had a trap line to make a little money selling furs, and the smokers were six-inch tubes that, when lit, the smoke would run animals out of a hollow log.

I don't remember any of my paper route customers giving me anything when I delivered the Christmas morning paper, but since it was usually before 6 a.m., they probably weren't up. When I finished the route, I headed for Flat Creek to run my trap line and add the steel traps I had received from Santa.

Another Christmas memory has me fast-forwarding to the late 1970s when our family decided to take a Christmas vacation in Egypt, which began with a flight from our home in El Dorado to Little Rock in a blinding sleet and snow storm.

Dr. Robbie, an El Dorado physician and native of Egypt, helped us with the arrangements, and since his family still lived in Cairo, his brother-in-law met us at the airport. We had just stepped off the plane and were about to get into a long line to go through immigration when a well-dressed Egyptian walked up and asked if we were the Mason family.

"Yes," we said, and after a welcome he said, "Follow me."

"But the line ...?"

He just shook his head, and as we followed him around the long line, he waved at the customs attendants.

With Dr. Robbie's family helping us, we had a great three days in Cairo, with the Pyramids our first stop. Next we flew up the Nile to Aswan to see Thebes and the Valley of the Kings. Since Vertis and I had lived in Libya for two years, we didn't bother with tours, so when we got off the plane, I walked out to the taxi line and quizzed drivers until I found one who spoke good English.

"How much would you charge to be our driver each day while we're in Aswan--in American dollars?" Dr. Robbie has advised me to take several hundred American dollars because the Egyptian pound was so weak.

"I'll charge you 20 American dollars a day," he replied.

So off we went, and it was the best $20 we have every spent. At the driver's suggestion we stayed on the south bank of the Nile in the morning to see Thebes and Karnack while the tour buses crossed the river to the Valley of the Kings, and then when the tour buses returned at noon, we went across to visit the pharaohs' tombs.

But we didn't just go in the few tombs open to visitors. That's when a few extra dollars to the guards opened sites that weren't available to others.

We had been advised to bring large American flashlights since the lighting in even the tourists' tombs was bad. So on Christmas Day, Vertis, Lara, Ashley, and I took our flashlights, and with an Egyptian leading us, ventured into tomb after tomb, until in one, we had to get down on our knees to slip through a couple of passageways into the tomb chamber. This tomb was unbelievable, but what was in a side room deep in the tomb chamber took our breath and sent Vertis heading back to the entrance.

The floor of the side room to the tomb was covered in strips of mummy wrapping, and bones were scattered everywhere. Our taxi driver-guide commented, "Tomb robbers. The village here has made its living robbing tombs for hundreds of years."

Not the most spiritual Christmas day I have ever experienced.

A rather unusual memory from elementary school had a lesson about Christmas that I haven't forgotten.

I was back in school after Christmas when Mrs. Newson, my fourth-grade teacher, announced, "Class, I hope you have had a wonderful Christmas, and before we start class, I want each of you to stand up and tell what you got for Christmas."

That started an "I got more than you" contest. Kids were stretching those gifts like nothing you've ever heard, and I was too. I hated to admit my main present was a Sunday shirt, but I quickly jumped over that and rattled off everything else, even what was in my stocking. Heck, most of the class was like me, but I noticed Elizabeth, who sat beside me, was kinda hanging her head. We all knew her family was as poor as Job's turkey, and I figured she didn't get much. I was the next to last in the class and Elizabeth was going to be last.

"Elizabeth, what did you get for Christmas?" asked Mrs. Newson. I glanced over at Elizabeth, who still had her head lowered, and I watched her take a deep breath and slowly stand up. Then she raised her hand and said as she held up a plain yellow pencil, "I got this pencil for Christmas."

It was so quiet, you could have heard a pin drop. That's when I knew Christmas didn't mean presents for everyone.

Richard Mason

Editorial on 12/23/2018