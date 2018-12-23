Shoppers checking off last-minute gift buying

Twas the weekend before Christmas, when all through Little Rock a whole lot of people were stirring and out of the house.

They'd waited to the last minute to buy presents, and their punishment was severe: traffic.

Maps of Little Rock and the surrounding areas were lit up Saturday, showing traffic slowing and even stopped in multiple places on West Markham Street, University Avenue and on Chenal Parkway as people went out for one more loop around the shopping malls, according to iDrive Arkansas traffic maps.

Despite the bustle, though, Dexter Robinson managed to stay pretty cheery Saturday while shopping at the Promenade at Chenal mall. He said he started shopping more than a month ago, but last-minute wish lists from his two children sent him wading back 1into the fray for a few more presents.

"It's down to the last minute, and I'm trying to work a miracle," Robinson said, heavily laden with two big shopping bags. "I already ran around town looking once, I decided to come out here this time."

A few stores at the Promenade at Chenal had lines of customers, and people looking for parking had to resort to far-off spots and long walks, but Robinson said the crowds weren't as bad as he'd expected.

He said he had only a few things to pick up and he'd be back home in no time.

Not so for Natalie Jackson, who started her shopping day with her son, Treveon Tyler, at 9 a.m. By 1:30 p.m., almost all of their shopping was done, but Jackson said Treveon had one last gift to get -- and it was a big one.

Sitting in a tall white-and-gray chair in Park Plaza mall Saturday, the 13-year-old Treveon winced. His present -- though he asked for it specifically -- was going to hurt.

"He said he wanted earrings, and I finally said yes," Jackson said, smiling as Treveon squirmed in the Claire's chair.

"Are you ready?" the store attendant asked, smiling.

Treveon nodded.

When the earring clicked into place, Treveon jumped, his jaw dropping and his eyes opening wide. Jackson burst out laughing.

"You said you wanted it," she said moments later, still giggling. "You did good. You did good."

After both ears were pierced, Treveon looked into a mirror and smiled.

On the mall's first floor, a line began to form near a big, green chair where a special guest was expected.

Mia Johnson, 8, had a very special request for Santa Claus. She'd been good all year, she said, and she knew exactly what she wanted.

"A puppy," she said, smiling, her big, brown eyes gleaming. "A Beagle puppy."

When asked if she thought Santa was going to bring her daughter a puppy, Tearia Johnson sighed.

"We'll see," Johnson said. "Santa might have to wait for her birthday."

Matt Taylor dropped his wife off at home Saturday after a Kroger run, grabbed the kids and sneaked off to buy a present. Riley, 14, and Harrison, 13, wanted to get their mom something nice for Christmas, and it had to be a surprise.

The three gathered around a wall of lotions and perfumes at a Bath and Body Works and pointed at various scents, part of the array of gift considerations.

Mom's gift was the last thing on their list, Taylor said, and they hadn't meant to wait so late to get it.

"I work a lot, but I wanted them to be able to pick it out," he said of the kids. "So we dropped her off, and here we are."

A few stores down, Rob Cheatwood was staying out of the hubbub. While his wife was picking up a few last-minute gifts, Cheatwood was baby-sitting.

He and Charlie -- Cheatwood's blond, 2-year-old grandson, who was excited to play on a small set of stairs -- were enjoying the relatively-warm day outside.

"She only has a few things left, I think," Cheatwood said. "And I get the fun part."

