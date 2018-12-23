Shots kill man, wound woman

One man was killed and a woman injured Friday evening in a Benton shooting, police said in a news release.

Officers were sent to the 3800 block of Liberty Cove on Friday where a 911 caller had reported hearing gunshots just before 6 p.m. The officers found the man dead and a woman who had to be airlifted to a hospital, the release said.

Benton investigators indicated they are not looking for any suspects in the case.

The man and woman were not immediately identified, and the woman's condition was not released.

