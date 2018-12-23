Sleigh Bells Ring

NWA Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK In addition to the light display, carriage and pony rides will be available on the Fayetteville square. A mobile virtual reality company will be on hand for a super-tech experience.

Shhhhhh! Do you hear that faint jingle? That's Santa and his reindeer, coming up so fast behind you it will make your head spin. But don't worry -- even though we're down to T-minus two days until Christmas, you've still got time to cross some holiday to-dos off of your list. Here's our guide to what's still possible on Christmas Eve.

Let's start with the big one:

You didn't finish your shopping. No problem! The Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, while Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you're looking to get a bit more creative, consider contacting artist Alex Cogbill at Local Color, where you can buy gift certificates for his one-on-one or group classes (461-8761). Need an artsy idea for your friend group? Consider Art and Soul NWA's Girls' Night Out class on Jan. 12 or grab a gift certificate on its website (artandsoulnwa.com). Want a real treat for the theater lover on your list? Buy a gift certificate -- or even a season pass -- from TheatreSquared and take advantage of the special offer to add an extra $20 for every $100 spent on T2 gift certificates (theatre2.org).

Haven't had a chance to squire the kids around to see the lights yet? The Bentonville and Fayetteville squares will be shining brightly on Christmas Eve, as will the mega-display at the Stewart Family Christmas lights (4423 E. Wyman, Fayetteville). Follow that tour up with a visit to the man himself -- rumor has it Santa will be making his last appearance of the season at his workshop at the Bass Pro Shop from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday (2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers).

Need some rest and relaxation after the hubbub and stress of the season? Area movie theaters will be open if you want to take in a screening, and several upscale restaurants -- like The Hive in Bentonville (200 NE A St.) or Fayetteville's Ella's (465 Arkansas Ave.) -- will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve. For something a bit more raucous, check out Trivia Night at JBGB (3615 Steele Blvd., Fayetteville) starting at 7 p.m. on Monday or the Christmas Eve Pajama Party at The Boar's Nest (4404 W. Walnut St., Rogers) starting at 8 p.m.

Merry Christmas from all of us here at What's Up!

