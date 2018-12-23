Toothless law

If there ever was a case for strengthening the penalties in our state's Freedom of Information Act, it was filed earlier this month in a Washington County circuit courtroom.

This dispute wasn't between another frustrated citizen and a governmental agency bent on secrecy, but rather the Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District trying to pry public financial information out of the state's nonprofit Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts.

The association, which exists largely on tax contributions (and a percentage of specialty conservation license plate sales channeled through the Department of Finance and Administration), exists to facilitate interests of the state's 75 conservation districts, each an arm of state government.

The issue is simple. The Washington County district wants the association to produce records used to calculate the $4,080 the association sent them for 2017 license-plate sales, rather than receiving a simple spreadsheet of numbers lacking context.

This isn't the first time the district has resorted to an FOIA suit to obtain information from the association it left as a member (along with several other districts) in recent years.

In 2016, a Washington County judge found for the district and specifically instructed the association to turn over the requested information and comply with future information requests from the districts. That order has been ignored for months, says the district and its attorney, Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith.

On Oct. 24, 2018, the district and its representative, Resource Conservationist Casey Dunigan, sent an electronic FOIA request to association Program Director Debbie Moreland seeking copies of all documents the association used to calculate the district's latest $4,080 payment. "Our understanding is that you receive an accounting of license plate sales by county each month from the state," Dunigan wrote.

When the association failed to produce the records after three weeks, the district sent another email Nov. 14 pressing for the records. On that same day Moreland replied: "Your request is being processed. However, I am in the middle of wrapping up several grants with deadlines which are extremely important and since you have received your check hopefully you can be patient regarding this information. ... It was our goal to help districts when we pushed this effort through the Legislature by providing additional funding for conservation education."

An increasingly frustrated Dunigan wrote Moreland again Nov. 28 to remind her of her assurance that she would comply with the FOIA request, and that her previous email promised to send the information after Thanksgiving. The district's board of directors, Dunigan wrote, was disappointed with her lack of response.

Dunigan said Moreland was aware any public entity subject to FOIA request is allowed three days to produce the requested information. Because it had been a month, the board instructed Dunigan to ask Moreland to send copies of the documents the association received from DFA and any relevant documents that included license plate sales in Washington County.

The board extended the request for the information until close of business Nov. 30.

The suit says Moreland, on behalf of the association, then replied that the association was now refusing to comply with the request. She said she'd been informed by DFA that her association couldn't release the reports to anyone, and that it already had provided the plate sales spreadsheet every other county received.

Because of DFA's guidance, Moreland said she personally didn't intend to release the requested details, citing the large amount of private information about people who bought the special plates.

She asked that any further correspondence be directed to the association's executive board, adding that the association's member districts were appreciative of the funds provided through license plate sales. She said the money sent to the district was based on reports received from DFA.

The district's lawsuit contends the association is, in fact, subject to the public records requirements of the Freedom of Information Act, as was ruled in 2016, alleging the association has blatantly refused to produce the requested public records, and that any personal information contained in the documents could be easily redacted.

The district also argued that not only is the refusal to produce the records a failure to comply with FOIA, its inaction is inconsistent with the previous court order instructing the association to fully cooperate with any future district FOIA requests. The suit sought a hearing within seven days, which could come this week.

If it should turn out this association has again violated legitimate FOIA requests only to lose, especially following the judge's reprimand in 2016 not to violate the law again, I can think of no better example or justification for finally putting some real teeth into this important law.

------------v------------

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 12/23/2018