Tsunami spreads death on Indonesia coast

A man in Carita, Indonesia, inspects what’s left of his house that was destroyed in today’s tsunami.

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano killed at least 62 people when the waves hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait. The death toll is expected to rise.

The tsunami sent a wall of water crashing some 65 feet inland and sweeping away hundreds of houses and hotels, the government and witnesses said.

Some 600 people were reported injured when the huge wave hit at 9:27 p.m. Jakarta time Saturday, the Disaster Management Agency said. At least 20 people were reported missing early this morning.

Scientists from Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency said the tsunami could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

Footage posted on social media showed the Indonesian pop band Seventeen performing under a tent on a beach as dozens of people sat at tables listening. As strobe lights flash onstage, a child can be seen wandering through the crowd. Then, in between songs with the drummer pounding, the stage suddenly heaves forward, throwing the band and all of its equipment into the audience.

The band later released a statement saying that its bass player and road manager were found dead, and four other members of the group were among the people missing.

"The tide rose to the surface and dragged all the people on site," the statement read. "Unfortunately, when the current receded, our members are unable to save themselves while some did not find a place to hold on."

The Jakarta-based group has more than a million fans on Facebook.

Tourists in Indonesia for the weekend ahead of Christmas also posted accounts of their ordeal online.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20 [meters] inland," Norwegian Oystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook. He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him.

"Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground through forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of [by] the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the disaster agency said. Of the reported deaths, 33 were in Pandeglang.

In the city of Bandar Lampung on southern Sumatra, hundreds of people took refuge in the governor's office.

Alif, a resident in Pandeglang district who goes by one name, said the tsunami reached nearly 10 feet high. He told the MetroTV station that many people were still searching for missing relatives.

The Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait that links the Indian Ocean and Java Sea erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, the geophysics agency said.

The 1,000-foot-high volcano, about 124 miles southwest of the capital Jakarta, has been erupting since June. In July, authorities widened its no-go areas to 1.24 miles from the crater.

Authorities have warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches, and a high-tide warning remains in effect until Christmas Day.

Gegar Prasetya, co-founder of the Tsunami Research Center Indonesia, said the waves were likely caused by a flank collapse -- when a big section of a volcano's slope gives way. He said it's possible for an eruption to trigger a landslide above ground or beneath the ocean, both capable of producing a tsunami.

"Actually, the tsunami was not really big, only 1 meter," said Prasetya, who has closely studied Krakatau. "The problem is people always tend to build everything close to the shoreline."

Physical losses included 430 heavily damaged homes, nine heavily damaged hotels and 10 heavily damaged vessels. Online footage posted by the head of the disaster agency showed an aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, more than 2,500 people were killed by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

In December 2004, a magnitude-9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Indonesia is a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands home to 260 million people. Roads and infrastructure are poor in many areas, making access to those areas difficult in the best of conditions.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/23/2018