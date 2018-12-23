U.S. 67/167 crash kills Mississippian

A Mississippi man died Friday after his vehicle struck a concrete wall on U.S. 67/167 north of Jacksonville, a state police fatal crash summary said.

Michael Patrick Hill, 53, of Leachville, Miss., died in the 9:19 p.m. crash of his Toyota Cressida, Arkansas State Police officers reported.

A second person in the vehicle, Morgan Elizabeth Hill, 23, was injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the report said.

Road conditions were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, troopers reported.

