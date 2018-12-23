Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Drivetime Mahatma Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. 67/167 crash kills Mississippian

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:55 a.m. 0comments

A Mississippi man died Friday after his vehicle struck a concrete wall on U.S. 67/167 north of Jacksonville, a state police fatal crash summary said.

Michael Patrick Hill, 53, of Leachville, Miss., died in the 9:19 p.m. crash of his Toyota Cressida, Arkansas State Police officers reported.

A second person in the vehicle, Morgan Elizabeth Hill, 23, was injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the report said.

Road conditions were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, troopers reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 12/23/2018

Print Headline: U.S. 67/167 crash kills Mississippian

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT