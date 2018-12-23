UA notebook

UA leads group in graduation study

FAYETTEVILLE -- A nationwide network of schools working together to boost graduation rates includes a subgrouping of universities led by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Association of Public & Land-grant Universities signed on 130 schools to identify and share ways to boost equity among student groups and increase completion of college, with UA leading the 11-school Southern Cluster.

"The Southern Cluster's two focus areas are achievement gaps and so-called guided pathways," Mike Brost, assistant director of public affairs for the association, said in an email.

Achievement gaps are disparities in academic performance between racial and ethnic groups or between high-income and low-income students, for example.

Guided pathways encourage or require students to select an academic program and develop a degree plan on a specified timeline, according to a "policy snapshot" from the Education Commission of the States.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff also is taking part with other Southern Cluster schools that include Louisiana State University, the University of Alabama, the University of Mississippi and the University of South Carolina.

Physics team gets $750,000 grant

FAYETTEVILLE -- A $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will support a team of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville physicists seeking to more easily harness useful physical properties in semimetal materials.

The team, led by assistant professor Jin Hu, will study what are called topological materials, known for having specific symmetries that generate exotic quantum phenomena.

Some materials are made up of crystal structures that exhibit certain symmetries, or certain ways in which atoms arrange themselves, Hu said.

The scientists are seeking to explore how specific types of symmetry-breaking lead to useful electrical properties, such as having a surface that conducts electricity while the remaining material acts as an insulator.

Hu will be working with other UA physics faculty Hugh Churchill and Salvador Barraza-Lopez on the project, together with researchers at Energy Department national laboratories.

"We could not be more excited for this very talented young team of colleagues led by Dr. Jin Hu," said Lin Oliver, chairman of the UA Department of Physics, in a statement. "They worked extremely hard on this proposal, both in a tough internal competition as well as in producing their winning grant proposal to the [Energy Department]."

Federal funds aid biology research

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two federal grants will help a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville biology researcher study microorganisms known as methanogens.

Daniel Lessner, an associate professor, will receive $686,000 in National Science Foundation grant money and $397,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Lessner studies how methanogens use nitrogen from the atmosphere, something few organisms are able to do.

An abstract describing Lessner's National Science Foundation-funded project states that a research team will include high school students, with the goal to better understand how methanogens are able to make use of nitrogen in the air.

7th online degree program offered

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new online undergraduate degree program in supply chain management is being offered by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the seventh undergraduate degree program offered online by the university and the second announced this fall.

The online bachelor's degree program in supply chain management enrolled its first students earlier this month, said UA spokesman David Speer.

UA's first online degree program began in fall 2012. Earlier this fall, UA announced it would begin offering an accounting bachelor's degree program online.

Other online bachelor degree programs offered by UA are in nursing, human resource and workforce development, general business, interdisciplinary studies, and communication.

Metro on 12/23/2018