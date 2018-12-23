Water utility looks to keep rates steady

Through 2022, Central Arkansas Water plans to hold its rates steady while adding a new fee and increasing an existing one starting next summer.

Beginning June 1, customers would see a new service fee of $1.92 on their bills. The revenue the utility collects from that fee would pay for an upgraded billing system to send and process bills for the agency and its billing partners, which include city sewer, trash and recycling services.

Customers can reduce their service fee by 50 cents by signing up for paperless billing. Those using paperless billing before June 1 would automatically have their fees reduced by 50 cents.

The fee would appear as a new, separate line item on each customer's monthly statement.

Come 2020, customers would have the option to save 20 cents on their bills by switching to the utility's autopay billing option.

Also starting in June, the utility plans to increase its watershed protection fee by 15 cents, from 45 cents to 60 cents. Central Arkansas Water customers pay the watershed protection fee monthly. The utility uses the revenue from that fee to acquire land within the watersheds of its water supply lakes to prevent degradation of the water quality.

The watershed protection fee appears as a separate line item on a customer's bill.

The water utility's base charge for the first 200 cubic feet of water per month in Little Rock and North Little Rock would stay at $7.85 and at $10.28 outside those cities. Its charge for each 100 cubic feet after that is $1.71 for anyone in Little Rock or North Little Rock who uses less than 3,300 cubic feet of water in a month, or less than 24,750 gallons. Central Arkansas Water calculates a cubic foot of water as equal to 7.5 gallons. There is a higher rate for water in excess of 3,300 cubic feet.

A residential customer's bill is based on the amount of water he uses each month, with the fees added on. The base rate is charged automatically, no matter what a customer's volume usage is.

The approved rate resolution also allows Central Arkansas Water to adjust the amount of water included within its base charge, currently 200 cubic feet.

The utility may in the future adjust that amount depending on overall water usage as a result of dry or wet weather. For instance, a customer could be billed the base charge for 100 cubic feet of water per month, and be charged for each 100 cubic feet after that.

The rate plan will go before the Little Rock Board of Directors and the North Little Rock City Council for approval within the first months of 2019.

The water agency's board of commissioners approved the rate schedule and the 2019 financial plan at its regular meeting Thursday.

The utility expects about $69.2 million in overall operating revenue, which is about $1.8 million higher than this year.

About $58.9 million in expenses is expected, a $1.9 million increase from last year. Much of that increase comes from labor and benefits, including a 3.5 percent overall increase in employee compensation.

Metro on 12/23/2018