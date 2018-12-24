Boy, 14, shot, critically injured while opening door of grandmother's Arkansas home; gunman in car sought

A 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition days after being shot in the doorway of his grandmother's home by a gunman in a car who was firing toward another vehicle in the area, authorities said.

The teen, whose name was not released, is being treated at a Little Rock hospital after being shot on Wednesday night, the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Georgia Street.

Police say the driver of a vehicle that flipped in a field in the area told investigators a gunman riding in a car behind him shot toward him, causing him to duck down, lose control and crash. The driver wasn't hurt.

A police spokesman said it wasn't clear how many shots were fired, but one of them hit the teen. The boy's grandmother told officers she had just given him her keys and he was unlocking the door when "someone began shooting from across the street," police wrote.

"She too ducked down and when the shooting was over she was alerted by her husband that her grandchild had been shot," the statement said. "The investigation indicates the 14- year-old victim in this shooting was an innocent bystander just opening a door when they were shot."

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. Police said the investigation is continuing.