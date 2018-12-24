CoHO tiny-homes project breaks ground

Phillip Fletcher, City of Hope Outreach founder and executive director, holds dirt in his hand prior to the groundbreaking for Hope Village on East Robins Street in Conway. Pictured behind him, right, is Jack Bell, chief of staff for the city, and Adam Vaughn, a resident of Hope Home. Hope Village will include 10 small homes, 490 and 600 square feet, for the homeless, veterans and middle-to-low-come people. Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he appreciates Fletcher “taking the lead on this. We are addressing it as a city, and Phillip has taken a major step. We are quite confident this is going to be successful.”

When Phillip Fletcher started City of Hope Outreach 11 years ago in a mobile-home park in Conway, the first person he met was Gary Harrison, who cursed him.

Over time, they became good friends. So when Harrison and his roommate died in 2016 after their mobile home in East Oakwood Mobile Home Park caught fire from the use of a space heater, it was the incentive Fletcher needed to go forward with his idea for Hope Village.

A groundbreaking was held Monday for the small-homes project, Hope Village, planned on about an acre adjacent to the CoHO office on Robins Street. It’s just across from the neighborhood where Harrison lived and died.

“That was the final straw for me,” Fletcher said of Harrison’s death. “It’s been my big why as to why I wanted this to happen. He was my friend. He was the first person I met in Oakwood, and our relationship … for lack of a better term, I owe it to him. I don’t want that to happen to anybody else.

“If you have the skill and the resources and ability to help somebody else or group, you should put a big effort into it.”

Fletcher went to Conway architect Rik Sowell and told him the vision he had for Hope Village. The project was announced at CoHO’s 10th-anniversary celebration last year.

The nonprofit organization got the approval of the Conway Planning Commission and City Council. A campaign raised the $30,000 for the property, Fletcher said.

Lewis Construction will build 10 homes: two will be dedicated to veterans, six to homeless individuals or families, and two to middle-to-low-income people. Fletcher emphasized that the homes will be built with quality materials to last many years.

Homes will be either 490 square feet with one bedroom or 600 square feet with two bedrooms.

At the groundbreaking, Jack Bell, chief of staff for the city of Conway, said, “We are excited about this very unique project that CoHO is putting together. It will be the first model of tiny homes of its kind in our city.”

Fletcher grabbed a handful of dirt and held it up.

“Regardless of how we vote, where we were born, our skin color, our economic status, all of us are united by this — all of us came from the earth, and all of us are going to return to this,” he said.

He told those gathered that they are all brothers and sisters to the homeless. More than 220 people in Faulkner County were counted as homeless last year, he said earlier.

The Rev. J.J. Whitney, chaplain of Hendrix College and a member of the Hope Village Steering Committee, said in her prayer that “hope is having assurance of what we cannot see but what we know in our hearts to be true. That is what can happen when families and people in our community have stable, safe housing.”

Fletcher said CoHO will soon launch a capital campaign to raise $1.007 million.

A company volunteered to clear the land, Crafton Tull of Conway gave CoHO a grant to help with the project, and the organization received a Community Development Block Grant from the city.

“Once we raise $300,000, we’re going to start Phases 1 and 2,” Fletcher said, adding that the scheduled completion time for all the homes is 11 months.

“The goal was to have this done in three years, so I’m headed into the second year. I feel comfortable with the timeline.”

The individuals and families will rent the homes, but the cost has not been set, Fletcher said. For veterans, the rent will be income-based, and for middle- and low-income people, it will be a standard rent price.

“What we’re doing is going to expand what we’ve been doing

at the Hope Home. Those who are homeless will interview, go through our same process. Their requirement will be a little stricter than the guys staying at the house (Hope Home),” he said.

The homeless residents will have case management; then after a 30-day period “to get settled, we’ll assist them in employment and getting them involved in not only giving back just to CoHO, but their own lives,” Fletcher said.

Adam Vaughn, who lives in Hope Home, participated in the groundbreaking.

“I’m glad to see this [project]. I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a very good idea, a very good idea. These are very nice people.”

Vaughn said he has a good job, but he stays in Hope Home because he doesn’t earn enough yet to make ends meet.

Fletcher said he has three goals with the small-homes project: “For the homeless, especially, our goal is for them to be there at least two years and move to the next level of what they want to be.

“We’re addressing homelessness. … We’re addressing quality housing for people and providing a situation for the community where it’s mixed income, a variety of social and economic backgrounds living and working together in the same neighborhood.”

In his remarks during the groundbreaking, Fletcher said, “There’s no reason we should have anybody on the streets in such a bountiful and flourishing nation as ours.”

“I don’t think anybody should, one, have to live on the street, but two, have to live in a place and lose their life in a place where they should be safe and secure,” he said during an interview.

“The reality is, it’s a Catch-22. These older trailers, they’re not good with these portable heaters, but the catch is, the existing heating, if there’s any in there, runs too long, which jacks up their Conway Corp bill, or they have no heat at all. Your natural instincts are you want to be warm. Or if you have kids as well, you need them to stay warm, and [they say], ‘I can’t afford to move anywhere else.’ People have to make choices.”

He wants to give people better choices — ones Gary Harrison didn’t have.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.