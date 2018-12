COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 24 and 25

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Dr., will be closed Monday and Tuesday for observance of the Christmas holiday. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Ongoing

Deck the Halls Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The North Central Arkansas Artist League has an exhibit titled Deck the Halls at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The free exhibit, open through Jan. 15, features works by league members. Art is displayed upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. Paintings may be purchased at the Gift Shop, with proceeds benefiting Hospital Auxiliary projects. For more information on the exhibit, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615. For information about the Artist League, call President Alecs Long at (309) 360-0275.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Dr., will be closed Jan. 1 for observance of New Year’s Day. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Still on the Hill’s Cane Hill Project

CONWAY — Still on the Hill will perform their new show about the historic town of Cane Hill at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Donna and Kelly Mulhollan will use an array of folk instruments, picture quilts and homemade limberjack puppets to bring their story/songs to life. The show is entertaining and educational for all ages. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Book Signing

CONWAY — Meet Arkansas author D’Antquonese Torzita Reed at a book signing , at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Reed is the author of Life after Death, a guide to living a more spiritually fulfilling life. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.