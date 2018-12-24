COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 24 and 25

Holiday Closing

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. or more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 26

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit or crochet hats and scarves for those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 27

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 27-29

Spa City Shootout

HOT SPRINGS — The Chartwells Spa City Shootout will present a round-robin basketball tournament from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call (501) 321-2277.

Dec. 28

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to create a craft at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to practice and hone the skills learned in the library’s classic games workshops from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

January Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The January exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature selections of work by Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Randall Good, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, John Lasater, Charles Peer, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Jason Sacran, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Dan Thornhill and others. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 4, in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Vintage Quilts Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The art exhibit Heirloom Treasures: Vintage Quilts Handmade by Audrey Sosebee Dixon, 1913-2006 is on display through Jan. 25 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays (closed Christmas and New Year’s weeks). For more information, visit www.ccahc.org or call (870) 245-7982.

Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Hot Springs Village Realty will present a Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display at 5:30 nightly through Jan. 1, adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center parking lot. The lights will be accompanied by radio station 88.1 FM.

December Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The December exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features new work by Dolores Justus, Dan Thornhill and others. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Arlington Lawn Holiday Lights Display

HOT SPRINGS — For the celebration of the holidays, there will be a display of Christmas lights through Dec. 31 on the Arlington Lawn in Hot Springs National Park.

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens is on display from 5-9 nightly, except on Christmas. The display features 5 million lights in natural settings, as well as a 50-foot holiday tree. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Garvan Gardens members are admitted free. For tickets or more information, call Garvan Woodland Gardens at (501) 262-9300.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

12th Annual Arkansas Shorts

HOT SPRINGS — Low Key Arts will present the 12th Annual Arkansas Shorts: A Night of Short Film festival at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave. As in previous years, the festival features three blocks of short films: an international block, a North American block and, of course, a selection of Arkansas-made short films.

Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Hot Springs Country Club. The program will feature jazz legends Clyde Pound and Shirley Chauvin, who will focus on the history of jazz with music representing past eras. Women new to Hot Springs within the past two years who have a permanent Hot Springs address and want to make friends and participate in philanthropic projects are encouraged to contact Women’s Welcome Club President Diann Northern at (501) 282-3171 for more information or to make reservations.

Tri-Lakes Coin Show

HOT SPRINGS — For the 53rd consecutive year, the Tri-Lakes Coin Show, the oldest and largest coin show in Arkansas, will take place Jan. 11-13 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. The show will feature coins, paper money, stamps and cards that will be on display and for sale.

