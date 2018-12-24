Founder of Women Bike Arkansas says all skill levels welcome

Tara Leamon of Conway, whose name is linked with biking, was scared to even climb onto a bicycle until about seven years ago.

When she overcame her trepidation, there was no stopping her.

Leamon, 43, founded Women

Bike Arkansas five years ago and Women Mountain Bike Arkansas after that. She and her husband, Erik Leamon, have owned The Ride, a bicycle shop in Conway, for 15 years.

“Erik was into biking. Up until seven years ago, I said, ‘I don’t bike; I just fall off of them,’ or ‘Erik

bikes enough for the both of us,’” Tara Leamon (pronounced lemon) said. “I was surrounded by guys in spandex who knew what they were doing. I was intimidated. Why would I want to ride? I’m social. I want to talk to someone. I didn’t have many people to ride with.

“That’s why I started Women Bike Arkansas. I designed the 14-week clinic for women who say they don’t bike, they don’t know what they are doing, or they don’t have anyone to ride with.”

Erik said he is proud of his wife for starting the two groups.

“It caught me completely by surprise. I think she had to discover riding with friends instead of riding with me. … We didn’t ride together very well,” he said, laughing. “We do now; we didn’t then. I had different expectations for riding.”

He said Tara “felt like she was going to hold me back. When she discovered how much fun riding with other women was and the fellowship, … she wanted women to know, ‘Hey, if you’ve only ridden with men and their friends, you’re missing out on how much fun it can be.’”

A mother of four, Leamon said she spent two years riding her bicycle, building her skills and learning the rules of the road before launching the clinic. Women Bike Arkansas runs from June to September, and about 100 women participate, she said.

“I had a handful of ladies I would ride with, and we started talking about Women Bike

Arkansas and what that would look like and started putting pen to paper,” she said.

Leamon and those women were involved in Women Run Arkansas and decided to “piggy back off that.” She said after Women Run Arkansas graduation in the summer, the women have about six weeks until her clinic starts.

“Women Bike Arkansas is for anyone who wants to ride a bike, anyone who even says, ‘I don’t know how to get on a bike; I don’t know how to brake,’ all the way to training for an iron man,” she said. “So it’s for any lady.”

The minimum age requirement is 12, and girls that age have to ride in the same group with their mothers, Leamon said.

“I have different groups based on colors and ability levels,” she said. “First is the yellow group, the ones who are like, ‘I’ve never done a group ride,’ ‘I don’t know how to get on a bike,’ or ‘I ride around a neighborhood, but I’ve never ridden in a group.’”

The women have to be able to use hand signals to move up to the next level.

“Their goal is to ride 20 miles at the end of clinic, and they successfully do so,” Leamon said.

All groups ride in the Conway Fall Classic for graduation. The annual bike tour is sponsored by Conway Advocates for Bicycling and City of Hope Outreach.

The Sprite group is a mixture of yellow and green; the green group’s goal is to ride 40 miles at graduation, and there are faster and slower green groups. The pink group’s goal is to ride 60 miles at graduation.

“I love doing the yellow group,” she said. “I just love teaching the newbies.”

Teaching is something Leamon excels in, although her audience has changed over the years.

Her family moved from Kansas City to Rogers when she was 7, and she lived there until she came to Conway to the University of Central Arkansas, where she graduated in 1997 with a degree in special education.

She also learned something that changed her life — she has dyslexia.

“I found out my freshman year of college. I knew something was up my entire life, but [dyslexia] was so new; it wasn’t really on the spectrum. I went to the Conway Human Development Center and got diagnosed, and I was so thankful for that,” because she could start seeking help, she said. “I could do tests in the classroom by myself and untimed, so that was huge for me, and my grades started soaring once I was able to start getting the resources I could.”

At a behavioral-health hospital in Little Rock, Leamon taught 4- to 12-year-olds who were suicidal and/or homicidal for a short time. That was stressful, plus driving back and forth to Little Rock “added to the complexity of my stress,” she said.

She became a dental assistant after someone offered to hire her out of the blue.

“I’d never even thought about that, and I loved it. I just ended up loving teeth,” she said. Leamon worked at several dental offices in Conway.

“Then the Lord called us to Korea,” she said. Leamon and her husband taught English in Korea for a year in an academy that Korean students went to before or after school.

“The week I got there, I found out I was about three months pregnant. My firstborn is my blond-haired, blue-eyed Korean,” she said with a laugh about her daughter Kelly.

“I’d never birthed in a Third World country, but I figured it would be comparable,” Leamon said. “It was scary, but it was great having survived.”

When Kelly was 4 months old, the Leamons came to Conway for a short time, then moved to Fairfield Bay, where Erik opened a fitness facility, and Tara stayed home. They moved to Conway in 2004, but they had started the process to open The Ride before then.

“I never really had any desire to get on a mountain bike,” Tara Leamon said. “It was the same kind of thing [as road biking], the intimidation and ‘I’m too old to get on a mountain bike; I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

“Then came along an amazing NICA organization,” she said, referring to the youth National Interscholastic Cycling Association mountain-biking team.

The composite mountain-bike team is for male and female students in sixth through 12th grades in home school and public school.

“NICA came to Conway, and I was asked to be a coach. Well, I think a coach needs to know how to mountain bike,” Leamon said. “I learned how to mountain bike with the student-athletes and really enjoyed it. My confidence was gained, and my ability level definitely got better during the season.

“Once you learn the skills and learn how to do it safely, you can accomplish great things on the trails.”

Leamon said the city-owned 1-mile bunny trail north of the Walmart Supercenter on Dave Ward Drive was developed primarily for NICA, and a pump track at Gatlin Park is for beginners. Those trails were built by the NICA student-athletes and coaches, she said.

She was one of the few women on the mountain-bike trails, “so I thought I’d start a Facebook page and put it out there — ‘Hey, I’m riding this course today, and I’ve had a lot of people who were where I was two years ago come out and join me.”

Leamon said the new riders apologize for being slow, but she’s patient and happy to help them improve.

“We will stop and talk about what’s coming [on the trails]. ‘OK, pull back on your handlebars because we’re about to go down a hill, and I don’t want you to go over the handlebars,’” she said.

Mostly, the women ride on a trail at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier. Cadron Settlement Park has more technical mountain-bike trails, she said.

Whereas 100 women participate in Women Bike Arkansas clinics, “I’m happy when seven people show up” for Women Mountain Bike Arkansas, Leamon said.

Women Mountain Bike Arkansas “is more of a social teaching platform,” she said. “I am still teaching, yeah; it’s just totally different.”

Her two organizations are different, too. Women’s Mountain Bike Arkansas is, “Hey, do you want to go for a ride? Come join me.” Women’s Bike Arkansas

is more of a well-oiled machine,” she said.

Leamon said she has seen an increase in bicycling in Conway over the past several years.

“I see a whole lot of women on their bikes, a lot more on their bikes, absolutely,” she said. “Having a bike that fits you well and that’s going to perform well for you also really, really helps.”

Tiffany Jones of Greenbrier, a friend of Leamon’s, started out riding with Leamon the first year she organized Women Bike Arkansas. Jones also rides in Women Mountain Bike Arkansas and with NICA, which she also helps to coach.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Jones said of the groups Leamon founded. “I think it gives an outlet for women to learn to ride on the road and gives them the knowledge they so desperately need to be able to ride on the road, and just the camaraderie with women hanging out and encouraging each other.”

Conway has grown exponentially as a bicycle-friendly community, Leamon said. Share the Road signs have been erected, and the city has painted bicycle lanes on many streets. The city was recognized in 2012 as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, a national organization.

Leamon is a member of Conway Advocates for Bicycling, and she was named 2015 Bicycling Advocate of the Year.

Now that she’s conquered cycling, what’s next for Leamon?

“Someday I’ll jump out of a plane,” she said.

Women Skydive Arkansas can’t be far behind.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.