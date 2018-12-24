Head-on collision on Arkansas highway kills 88-year-old woman

An 88-year-old Arkansas woman died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

It happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Arkansas 35 east of the U.S. 278 bypass in Monticello, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 1999 GMC was traveling east on the highway when it veered into the opposing lane and hit a westbound 2006 Mercury.

The Mercury driver, Carlyne Dickey of Monticello, suffered fatal injuries. The GMC driver, Tonya Lampkin, 44, of McGehee was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the extent of her injuries.

The report also didn't indicate what may have caused the GMC to run into the other lane. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 476 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.