Hogs happy to get break after victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks made sure they can enjoy their short Christmas break after beating Texas State 73-70 on Saturday in Walton Arena.

"It lets you go home with a good feeling," said Daniel Gafford, the University of Arkansas sophomore forward from El Dorado who had 19 points and 10 rebounds. "Like Coach says, we got that taste out of our mouths from the two losses we took here."

Up next Arkansas men vs. Austin Peay WHEN 7 p.m. Friday WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville RECORDS Arkansas 8-3; Austin Peay 8-4 SERIES Arkansas leads 3-0 TELEVISION None INTERNET SEC Network-Plus RADIO Razorback Sports Network

The Razorbacks (8-3) had lost their previous two games in Walton Arena 78-77 to Western Kentucky on Dec. 15 and 69-65 to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Arkansas fell behind Texas State 19-6 after Georgia Tech had jumped ahead of the Razorbacks 15-4.

The Razorbacks came back to go ahead in both games, but against Texas State (10-2) they were able to extend their lead by as many as 10 points and hang on to win.

"It was a quick turnaround for our guys and another opportunity to play against a team that had nothing to lose and everything to gain," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "So it says a lot about our guys rallying.

"It wasn't a thing of beauty, but they got back in the win column and have a chance to have a happy Christmas."

Gafford said the players met among themselves and also had individual meetings with the coaches to get ready for the Texas State game.

"There were a lot of things we did," Gafford said. "We just had to get our minds back right and get set on the main task, and that's to win games in Bud Walton."

Texas State, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference, was riding an an eight-game winning streak -- with its only previous loss at Drake 75-69 on Nov. 17 -- and has a starting lineup of seniors and juniors.

"Texas State is a really good team," Anderson said. "I think they've got a chance to win their league."

The Razorbacks were able to head home late Saturday afternoon because of the 1 p.m. start against Texas State, and they don't have to return to campus until 2 p.m. Wednesday for practice.

"I've been known to be a Scrooge over the years," Anderson said. "They get maybe one or two days."

The Razorbacks, who have nine newcomers and seven freshmen, are getting three full days off this year.

"It's been a grind for some of these guys," Anderson said. "Some of them are 18, 19 and just coming out of high school.

"Just in the last week, they have had three games. You're talking about studying [for finals]. This is new territory for these guys."

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe has started every game.

"It's time to get his body some rest," Anderson said.

Anderson said players including Gafford, sophomore guard Mason Jones -- a junior college transfer -- and sophomore point guard Jalen Harris -- who redshirted last season after transferring from New Mexico -- also need some rest and to get recharged mentally as well.

"It's good to get a win," said Jones, who led the Razorbacks with 21 points against Texas State. "I'm happy to go home and rejuvenate my body and get ready for conference play."

Arkansas plays Austin Peay (8-4) on Friday night in Walton Arena before opening SEC play at Texas A&M (6-4) on Jan. 5.

With one game over a 10-day span before the SEC schedule starts, Anderson will have some extra practice time to work his team. He'll have a full week between the Austin Peay and Texas A&M games.

"We have a window to learn from the games we've played," Anderson said. "Just really get better on execution."

Gafford said he won't get away from basketball entirely while he's at home.

"It's good to get a break every now and then," Gafford said. "We've just got to make sure we stay in the gym and don't get out of shape.

"Because going back home for Christmas, there's going to be a lot of eating that's going on."

Sports on 12/24/2018