Hot Springs family adopts seven siblings

Last summer, Kyndal Hawthorn, 11, was playing outside in a pile of leaves and riding in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle with her now dad, Michael Hawthorn, when she turned to him and said, “This is the best day of my life.”

“This was the first time they had ever been to our house,” Michael said. “She had not had a family life before, and she thought it was amazing to run around and play and ride in a side-by-side.

“That day, she asked us if we would adopt her.”

On Dec. 3, after almost a three-year process, Michael and his wife, Terri Hawthorn, adopted Kyndal and her six siblings, including Dawson, 15; twins Lacey and Layna, 10; twins Addiley and Arria, 9; and Nixson, 8. Since then, their story has made national headlines.

“We never would have even thought the kids and our story would be shared by so many,” Terri said. “We’re touched by all the prayers and kind words that have been sent to us.

“We just hope that by sharing our story, maybe it will open other people’s hearts and homes to potentially foster and adopt [children].”

Michael and Terri, who have been married for 35 years and live in Hot Springs, said they never really planned on adopting. The couple started as a foster family about six years ago and thought they would do it for a couple of years, but never adopt. That quickly changed after they met Korgen, now 3.

“We got him [as a foster child] when he was 3 weeks old, and at 4 months old, he started having some health issues that we did not know about,” Terri said. “We almost lost him. I knew then God placed him in my home for me to take care of.”

Terri said the couple had fostered Korgen, who is nonverbal, for about a year and a half when they found out that his mother was expecting another child.

“We were told that they were going to put the kids up for adoption, but I said, ‘There is no way you can take this baby,’” Terri said. “It got down to us and another family, and they told us we could adopt them if we took both of them.”

Terri and Michael officially adopted Korgen and his 18-month-old sister, Haizlee, in April of this year.

With the seven other children, Michael said, the process took a little bit longer.

“We started out with the two older twins, Lacey and Layna, back in 2016,” he said. “Those girls were here one day, and they started calling us mom and dad — they picked it up on their own. They just started calling us mom and dad right off the bat, and within just a few days, they started telling us that they loved us.

“I told [Terri], ‘We are in trouble.’”

At that time, Michael and his wife thought there were only the three girls in the family. It wasn’t until the Department of Human Services in Saline County wanted all the kids back in Saline County was it brought to their attention that there were more siblings. By June 2017, the Hawthorns were fostering five of the kids for a whole school year before they were separated again for nine months.

“These kids, some of them for two years, have been asking us to adopt them,” said Michael, 57.

“I think it was so traumatic when we got the first two because we got attached to them so fast,” said Terri, 54.

Peter Weber, executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Saline County, or CASA, said that for seven children to be taken into one home is very uncommon.

“We are very thankful that [Michael and Terri] were so willing and readily available to do this for the children,” Weber said. “Our hope is to do what’s best for the children, and clearly, being with their siblings is critical for their continued growth and development.”

Suzanne Passmore, who serves as executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant and on the board for CASA, said because of CASA, “these precious children will have a new beginning and chance to start a new chapter in their life that will have a happy ending.”

“I am incredibly grateful to serve alongside the other board members to do our part in bringing families together.”

Michael is originally from Hot Springs and worked for Yarnell’s Ice Cream for 25 years. Terri was born in Illinois but moved to town when she was 11 years old. The couple also have four grown biological children: Ryan, 32, Blake, 28, Jordan, 25, and Micah, 20. They all live on a shared family plot of 45 acres.

Once the adoption became finalized earlier this month, Terri said it was a relief.

“It meant that we are now a forever home, and the children will no longer worry about being threatened to move or have to go to another home,” she said. “They know they are in a loving, secure environment, and to me, it is a big relief.

“I am going to make sure my home is safe for these kids.”

Dawson said one of the things he is grateful for is having the opportunity to go to college, and to play basketball and football — things he’s never had to chance to do before.

“It is nice to actually have a family to call yours, and you don’t have to worry about having to leave or having to worry about not having a family,” Dawson said. “It is nice to know they are good people to call your family.”

Kyndal said she’s thankful for a loving home, a bed to sleep in, meals every day and water to bathe in — all the little things others might take for granted.

“It meant a lot; it meant actually having a family to come home to every day,” Kyndal said. “We actually feel safe and not feel like we are going to get hurt.

“It feels good.”

Terri said the kids had been in and out of her home for almost three years, and every time they left and came back, they knew where their rooms were; they had a bed ready for them at the Hawthorns.

Layna said she was just excited to have her very own bed because before she had to share. And Kyndal added that usually the other kids would just sleep on the floor next to them.

“It felt good to actually be adopted because I was happy,” Layna said.

“They have been through a lot,” Michael said. “The goal is to always reunite [foster] families, if anyway possible.

“Unfortunately, in the case of both of these sets of siblings, it just wouldn’t work out.”

Michelle Lewis, the former principal at Davis Elementary School in Alexander, said she has known the children for several years. She said they were full of “spunk and energy, and everybody just fell in love with them.”

“They won your heart,” she said. “They were a tight group, and they took care of each other and looked out for each other.

“As a principal watching them, it had a huge place in my heart.”

When Lewis found out the kids were adopted, she said it gave her chills.

“Those two folks that adopted them, I have so much respect for them,” she said. “These kids totally deserve to be in a home and have a family that is going to love them and provide something they have never had before. …

“… These kids have wanted that type of family for so long, and now they have it.”

Terri owned a day care for 20 years but also hosted foreign exchange students for 15 years. The family’s dog, Cocoa, was a rescue dog, and they also have a miniature horse named Blaze and a guinea pig named Gus.

Terri said she hopes others can read and see all the positive in their lives now and all the things they get to enjoy in their everyday life and, most importantly, that they are happy, healthy, safe and home.

“What we are hoping comes out of all these interviews and people calling is that there is a big need for loving and caring foster homes and adoptive homes,” Terri said. “I don’t want people to think you can’t do it, because you can do it.

“The blessings we get out of these kids every day is much more than what I have to deal with as a mother to nine little children.

“There are big sibling groups coming into the foster-care system. We need foster homes and adoptive homes to keep these siblings together.”

Weber said Michael and Terri’s story does not end with the news coverage.

“You cannot discredit their huge hearts and their compassion and determination in this process,” Weber said. “It doesn’t end with the adoption. … They have made a lifelong commitment to these children.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.