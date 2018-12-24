• Brian Pullan pulled his 2-year-old daughter, Layla, out of her car seat and leaped to safety, authorities say, just before a commercial sign was toppled by strong winds in Sayville, N.Y., damaging his pickup and a car parked nearby, with a man in a Santa Claus suit responding along with firefighters.

• Melinda McGrath, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said a temporary ban on big loads during part of the holidays is intended to ease traffic and improve safety for travelers after the agency announced a ban on oversized and overweight commercial vehicles on its state and federal highways.

• Billy Sullivan and his brothers John and Todd have purchased the 100,000-square-foot building formerly home to the Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston, Texas, a vintage military aircraft flight museum that was swamped during Hurricane Ike in 2008, saying the building likely will be used for hangar space or a flight school.

• Rick Breitenfeldt, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said a flight originating from Talladega Municipal Airport in Alabama was forced to make an emergency landing on nearby Interstate 20 after its engine failed, but neither occupant of the plane was injured.

• Aaron Hildreth, a Missouri Department of Conservation biologist, said state residents have made it clear they want the first elk hunt in the state to be open to all Missourians, regardless of income level, after reports some people want a possible hunt to be limited to those who pay a one-eighth percent conservation tax.

• Casandra Kerr, 40, and her daughter, Cencetta Didiano, 22, were arrested outside the Martin Correctional Institute after, authorities say, they tried to deliver tobacco and cellphones to a Florida prison inmate with a remote-control drone, which was spotted by prison staff.

• Zachary Baker, 32, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison and must repay more than $838,000 after pleading guilty to stealing funds from Masterson Farms, a horse breeder farm in Somerville, Tenn., which he used to manage.

• The Rev. Jay Anderson, pastor of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio, said members were singing a hymn when the church's wall "just exploded" and that pieces of glass went flying after a car smashed through the wall during services, injuring six people.

A Section on 12/24/2018