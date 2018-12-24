Incoming Jacksonville mayor has love for his hometown

There is no doubting that Jacksonville Mayor-elect Bob Johnson loves his city.

Johnson, who is a Democratic state representative for District 42, serving in his second term, won a mayoral runoff over Patrick Thomas, 1,646-741, on Dec. 4. Johnson received the most votes in the general election Nov. 6 with 2,798. Thomas was second with 1,577. Debra Fulton was third with 1,173, and current mayor Gary Fletcher, who withdrew from the race, received 1,101 votes.

“I had planned to serve two more terms for the state, then run for mayor,” Johnson said. “Then we had the turmoil with the chief of police. I didn’t want just anyone to be mayor. I was born here, raised here. I have a business here. I love this city. I’m proud to be from Jacksonville. I have always been.”

Johnson, 65, was referring to the 2017 hiring of Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg, who was sworn in despite acknowledgements that he pleaded guilty in 2002 to misdemeanor counts of failure to report an accident and filing a false police report in Texas. A lawsuit was filed by Jacksonville Alderman Tara Smith, and Herweg was removed from the post, a ruling that was upheld by the Arkansas Supreme Court, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette report. John Franklin started as police chief in June of this year.

“We’ve got a great police chief now,” Johnson said. “I want our police force fully staffed. That little piece of paper they call the Constitution says, ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.’ Without public safety, life and pursuit of happiness don’t really mean anything, if you are fearing for your life.”

Johnson made his intentions known on Labor Day 2017 that he would run for mayor.

“I went into the mayor’s office, and I told Gary Fletcher, ‘I was going to do this in four years, but I’m going to run now. I’m not running against you. I would never run against anyone. I’m running for Jacksonville,’” Johnson said.

Fletcher, who served as mayor for 9 1/2 years and was on the Jacksonville City Council for 30 years prior to that, dropped out of the race in August. While he’s getting out of politics, Fletcher said, Johnson has a good base to be successful as mayor.

“I think [Johnson] has a good foundation, but being the mayor of a city is totally different. But I do think he’s got a good, solid foundation to do a good job.”

Johnson started his political career in 1998, when he was appointed to the Pulaski County Quorum Court by Gov. Mike Huckabee. According to state law, Johnson could not succeed himself in the office (serve the following term) because he was appointed. He then ran for the seat a few years later. He served a total of 10 years on the Quorum Court, then ran for state representative in 2014. He was re-elected in 2016 and will leave office in January, when he becomes Jacksonville’s mayor.

Johnson said his time with Pulaski County and the state will serve him well as mayor.

“It was time for me to take what I’ve learned at the county and what I learned at the state and bring it home and start the city in a growth mode again,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s a big job, a big responsibility, but I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it. I want to make Jacksonville greater. I want it to be a destination place.”

Johnson said he wants to improve Jacksonville’s economic development.

“One of the biggest things I can do is to help improve Jacksonville’s economic development and commerce,” he said. “Restaurants, stores — get jobs here, and give you a reason to leave your house and drive here.”

Johnson said the designation of U.S. 67/167 as future Interstate 57 is big for the area.

“So when I go ask an industry or business to come to town, I tell them we’re on I-57,” he said. “They understand that word. It’s so important to economic development. We’re 8 miles from Interstate 40 and 12 miles from the Arkansas River. And we’ve got rail service in our industrial district.”

Johnson said he plans to make Bob Price, who is a part-time economic developer for the city, a full-time employee.

“He has experience in it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he’d like for more restaurants to come into the area, saying he’s contacted Cracker Barrel and Logan’s Roadhouse.

“I don’t want more fast-food restaurants,” he said. “I want sit-down restaurants. I’d love to see a microbrewery.

“The contacts that I have and the people I know who are willing to help me to take [the city] to the next level are two of the things that really excite me.”

Johnson said Jacksonville having its own school district away from the Pulaski County Special School District is big for the city. The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District is in its second year as an independent district.

“It’s been a group effort of representatives working together to get where this is now,” he said. “We had an increase in students this year. We’ve got a great superintendent in Dr. Bryan Duffie. He is really good.”

Jacksonville opened its first new school in 37 years in August with the new Bobby G. Lester Elementary School, and a new Jacksonville High School is set to open in August 2019.

Johnson is a 1971 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He attended the University of Central Arkansas in Conway for a while but decided to leave school.

“There was no particular reason for leaving school,” Johnson said. “I was just kind of tired of it and decided to go to work.”

Johnson got into the car business, selling cars, then opening a used-car lot in Jacksonville, Diamond Motors.

“After a while, I decided I wanted to go back to school,” he said. “I looked at my transcript, and I had A’s in Principles of Accounting 1 and 2. I said, ‘I think I’ll go be an accountant.’ I sold my car lot and went back to college.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree from UCA, then went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he received a master’s degree in accounting in

December 1987.

At that point, Johnson taught accounting classes at the University of Arkansas before getting a job as a CPA with Ken Lance and Co. in Fayetteville.

In 1990, Johnson and his family made the move back to Jacksonville, where he started Bob Johnson CPA, located near the Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School.

“When I decided to open up on my own, I came home,” he said. “This is home; this is where I belong. I bleed little Razorbacks, and I bleed little Red Devils. I know we’re not the Red Devils, but I feel Jacksonville. I love Jacksonville.”

Johnson said accounting came naturally for him.

“You look at your transcript, and I didn’t study overly hard, but those two A’s in accounting just stood out,” he said. “I helped people through those classes. I took bookkeeping in high school. It is just kind of in my blood. It is something I truly understand.”

Johnson said he has also taught classes for Arkansas State University-Beebe at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

“I was a professor at the Air Base and taught junior- and senior-level accounting courses,” he said.

Johnson said he will keep his accounting office open.

“I’m working on getting another CPA to come in and be a junior partner, and eventually, I’ll retire,” he said. “I won’t be able to sit down here every day and do all the work, but it’s not like I can’t come down here on nights or weekends.

“But just as being a state rep. comes first, being mayor will always come first. Those responsibilities, I take very seriously. I don’t miss committee meetings. I don’t miss my task-force meetings. I always go when I’m supposed to be there.”

Two of Johnson’s employees at his acounting office said he will do well as mayor.

“He’s easy-going,” said Lynn Moler, who has worked for Johnson for two years. “I think he’ll be a good mayor. He loves Jacksonville. I’ve been in Jacksonville since 1972, myself. I think he’ll do fine.”

Courtney Ruble has been in Johnson’s office for three years.

“He’s a great leader,” she said. “I think he will serve Jacksonville well. I think his knowledge and his background will help in the areas that Jacksonville has lacked in the past few years.”

Johnson is also involved with many civic organizations in Jacksonville, including the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Sertoma and the Lions Club. He’s been involved with the chamber longer than any of the other organization.

“In the early 1990s, they were the most active, productive group in Jacksonville,” Johnson said of the chamber. “I wanted to be a part of that group because they did a lot of good things. I spent eight years on the board, if you count my ex officio year.”

Johnson said being a chamber member helped him meet people.

“You get to meet everyone in town, all the businesses in town,” he said. “You get to mingle with all the business people when you’re a part of the chamber and involved.

“There’s not a successful city that doesn’t have a successful chamber.”

“I’m not quitting any of those [civic organizations],” he said. “If I’m not among the people, how can I hear what’s going on? I’m also a member of the NAACP, and I’m proud of it. It’s a great civic organization here. They are helping people.

“I’m happy to be leading our city. I’m happy to be doing this job.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.