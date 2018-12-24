Japanese-Asian fusion restaurant in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood sold

Kemuri in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood is changing hands, though details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Founder-owner Jerry Barakat, citing a non-disclosure agreement, confirmed that he has sold the Japanese-Asian fusion restaurant, but not the identities of the buyers.

He also said that the sale of the successful restaurant is because his resources and attentions have recently been totally absorbed in the openings of the expanded Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse and Oceans at Arthur’s in their new locations in former car dealerships on Chenal Parkway and his long-time general manager, Manjeev Demel, is returning to his native Sri Lanka.

Barakat opened the restaurant in August 2014 in the Ice House Center space that had previously housed, among other things, Ferneau.