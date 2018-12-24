Knock, knock, can anybody find me a door?

I had no idea buying doors could be such an ordeal.

On my ever-growing list of home-improvement projects are a new exterior back door and storm door. The wood on the door frame is broken at the bottom, and the storm door has been battered by the elements and the dog jumping on it. I clean off the slobber, but I can’t do anything about the scratches. The exterior door has seen better days, too.

My husband agreed about the exterior door, but he said there was no reason to get a new storm door. The dog will just scratch it again, he said.

I gave him the look that means, “Thank you for your input; I’m doing what I want.”

I called our wonderful handyman, and he came out to measure and tell me the size of doors to buy.

A few days later, my husband sent me a video of the storm-door glass shattered into a million pieces, inside my house and on the patio. In the video, he accused me of somehow hastening the storm-door’s demise. I swear I did not.

When I got home, he was sweeping glass. He said that at first he thought I’d had a new door installed with a crackle-glass finish. Then he opened the exterior door, and the storm door disintegrated.

The reason is a mystery. The impact point seemed to be at the bottom, my husband said. Our dog is not big enough to break it, and birds don’t usually fly that low. Our neighbors weren’t mowing, and the angle would have had to be extreme for a rock to hit it anyway. I guess something could have been thrown from the street behind our house, or a BB gun from homes on the ridge behind us.

Regardless, now I really do need a storm door, not just want one.

I thought I’d just go to a store and buy a couple of doors. Like you think you’re just gonna become a brain surgeon by reading a medical book.

We went and picked out a storm door, after much deliberation. I liked the beveled glass and the putty color. We picked an exterior door just like we already have with lots of glass to see outside.

We went one night to order it. I had to find somebody to wait on us first. The employee told us the person who worked in that area was at supper “and he didn’t coordinate with anybody.” Always nice to complain about your co-workers to a customer.

The man tried to order a storm door we had picked out, but he said “the computer wouldn’t let him.” We found an exterior door, but we didn’t order it. I also learned that the storm door with beveled glass was a special order, so it would take two weeks, at least.

We went back to the store to try to order the doors. A really nice employee named Ronald figured out how to order the storm door with beveled glass and, after much digging, found just ONE of the exterior door we wanted. It was at another store, and he called to have it shipped to his store.

However, Ronald left me a message at work a couple of days later, and I called back. The glass on the storm door didn’t come in a 32-inch door, only a 36-inch door. I said I’d come back and pick another door.

My husband and I took Kennedy, our 19-month-old granddaughter, with us to the store. No one was anywhere in sight. I finally rang a bell and got an employee. I told him my dilemma and nicely told him what an ordeal it had been, thus far.

He said, “It’s not gonna hurt my feelings.” Then he left. Just disappeared. My husband tried to keep Kennedy entertained while I went to find a manager. I told the manager I understand how hard it is to work with the public (and everybody who does says, “Amen!”), so I try to be understanding. But this was getting ridiculous. I made him laugh; I didn’t cuss him or anything.

He was extremely nice and apologetic. He also figured out that he used to work with my older son at another big-box store. He said that if I’d wait another hour, the employee who really knew something would be in. Yippee! Wander around for another hour, wrangling a toddler, or leave and have to come back.

When I went to tell my husband the news, the nomad employee was back with another employee, an older gentleman who was nice and friendly, just like you want your clerks to be.

He said he would TRY to order for us. We went with plain glass. I said I didn’t care. I. just. want. a. door. We had picked out a color of door (putty) and a color of handle (black). We thought we were done.

One hectic afternoon last week, I got a call from a “sales specialist” at this same store. He wondered if I knew that he couldn’t get that beveled glass in a 32-inch door. Sigh. Why, yes, I told him. And another one supposedly had been ordered.

No, he said. He showed that I had been given a proposal for one in black (wrong color). I tried to tell him my tale, but to be honest, it’s starting to be a blur.

I said I was done with them. I’d cancel and get the storm door somewhere else. Again, I wasn’t rude. There’s no reason to be.

He promised me he could take care of it and gave me some sort of discount.

I said, “I’m giving you one more chance.”

I’m taking bets on whether I’ll ever get a door.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.