LIST: Central Arkansas restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here is our limited list of restaurants that have informed us if and when they'll open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The information comes from restaurateurs, is not intended to endorse any institution or be in any way comprehensive. We haven't seen anything yet from the big hotels that usually offer Christmas brunch buffets; other restaurants, particularly Asian restaurants, could be open. Reservations are almost always a good idea and we've supplied phone numbers where they're available.

• Arthur's Prime Steakhouse and Ocean's at Arthur's, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, Christmas Day brunch buffet, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $29.50. (501) 821-1828, (501) 821-1838

• Chi's Chinese Cuisine, 17200 Chenal Parkway, open normal hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) Christmas Eve and will be serving dim sum and a limited menu 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Day. (501) 821-8000

• Chi's Asian Cafe, 3421 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, open normal hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) Christmas Eve. (501) 916-9973

• Denny's, 310 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, serving 24/7/365 -- including Christmas. (501) 224-8264.

• Forbidden Garden, 14810 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (501) 868-8149

• La Madeleine, 12210 W. Markham St., Little Rock, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Christmas Eve. (501) 221-7777

• Lulu's Crab Boil, 5911 R St., Little Rock, normal hours (11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.) Christmas Eve. (501) 663-2388

• Prospect Bar & Grill, 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd. Little Rock, normal hours (3-11 p.m.) Christmas Eve. (501) 603-0080

• Sushi Cafe, 5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, normal hours (11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.) Christmas Eve. (501) 663-9888

• Sushi Cafe West, 11211 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, normal hours (11 a.m.--2 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.) Christmas Eve. (501) 954-7866

And our friends at Offers.com have once again rounded up a list of chains with outlets open Christmas Eve and Day -- no guarantee, however, that any particular outlet will be serving, so it'd be a good idea to check hours and/or make reservations.

• Some Dunkin' locations will be open Christmas Day, but many will be closing early (generally 1 p.m.). Many locations will also be closing early on Christmas Eve, as well.

• Many IHOP locations, especially the ones open 24 hours, but hours could vary by location. Check out this year's seasonal Grinch menu.

• McDonald's: Hours (and whether they're open at all) vary widely by franchise, so call ahead and expect hours to be reduced for locations that are open. (Locations inside Walmarts will definitely be closed, as Walmart is closed on Christmas.)

• Starbucks: some locations stay open for limited hours on Christmas. (Skip the locations inside Target and other retail outlets that are closed Christmas Day.)

• Waffle House. Open 24/7/365, including Christmas.