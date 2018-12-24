Man left naked after robbery in downtown Little Rock, police say

A man told police he was robbed and left naked in downtown Little Rock early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The victim, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro, told officers he was walking when he met someone who asked him for money, the report stated. The two began walking together.

The victim told investigators they approached the 400 block of Ferry Street, where the other man attacked him and took his clothes, wallet, phone and car keys.

Officers searched the area but did not make an arrest. According to the report, police did find a pair of men’s underwear nearby. It was collected and stored as evidence.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which including a bloody nose and scratches on his arms, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.