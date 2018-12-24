Man sues Little Rock police on probe of scam that targeted two local dealerships

A Lonoke man who says Little Rock police carelessly implicated him in a plot to steal cash, cars and motorcycles from two local dealerships is suing everyone involved in the investigation.

Timmy Dale Lewis describes his arrest as the result of a shoddy investigation that subjected him to humiliating embarrassment that has nearly destroyed his business.

Lewis, 47, filed the lawsuit on Dec. 17 in Pulaski County Circuit Court, six months after prosecutors dropped all the charges against him.

Two others, a Florida man and a Lonoke woman, pleaded guilty to theft charges in the scam in exchange for 10-year prison sentences.

According to the 12-page complaint by attorney Dan Hancock, Lewis spent $3,500 on legal fees and suffered 2½ years of emotional turmoil to fight off the charges against him -- eight theft counts that carried a potential 160-year prison term. Lewis stated in the suit he's lost more than $100,000 from the ordeal.

Police had no grounds to arrest him, but still took him into custody and subjected him to an embarrassing public "perp walk" in December 2015, the lawsuit says.

The adverse publicity damaged his reputation and hurt his family-owned business, according to the lawsuit.

"The plaintiff's family business of hauling fish has been devastated by the news of the plaintiff's arrest," the filing states. "The plaintiff's ... arrest was broadcast in the printed and social media and television. The bell that was rung by the defendants, that the plaintiff was a thief, can't be 'unrung.'"

The suit alleges negligent arrest, outrage, malicious prosecution, false-light portrayal, false arrest and the violation of his civil rights under Arkansas law.

Lewis is asking Judge Mary McGowan to convene a jury trial to determine compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit states Lewis was implicated in the crimes of Domonic Shane Dieffenderfer of Daytona Beach, Fla., because he accompanied Dieffenderfer on at least one visit to two dealerships: Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Colonel Glenn Road and Landers Harley-Davidson on Interstate 30.

Together the dealers sold Dieffenderfer five cars and three motorcycles, all without vetting the Florida man's finances like they should have, the lawsuit says.

All Lewis did was show his Arkansas driver's license and provide some financial information during one of the sales when Dieffenderfer couldn't produce identification, according to the lawsuit.

Poorly trained police compounded that mistake by arresting Lewis without probable cause, the suit states.

Lewis was arrested when he returned one of the vehicles at the dealer's request.

The police defendants are Kenton Buckner, the police chief at the time, and detectives Derick Hilton and Rebecca Shug.

The dealership defendants are Little Rock CDJ Inc., doing business as Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and its employees Chris Chase, David Fry and Justin Gregory, as well as Arkansas Bike Inc., doing business as Jones Harley-Davidson, Landers Harley-Davidson and Pulaski County Choppers, along with employees Anthony Jones, Billy Weaver and Wendi Sams.

Dieffenderfer, 42, pleaded guilty to all eight theft counts in April, while co-defendant Christa Dawn Martin pleaded guilty to three counts in May. Court files indicate all of the vehicles were recovered.

Criminal court files show that Dieffenderfer bought three used Harley-Davidsons from Landers Harley in December 2015 for $51,000 that he was supposed to wire-transfer to the dealer's bank. After the deposit was confirmed, Dieffenderfer, with Lewis, picked up the motorcycles two days later, with Lewis listed as the owner.

About that same time, Dieffenderfer had orchestrated a similar purchasing arrangement with the Landers car dealership for four vehicles for $238,706 -- a 2016 Dodge Challenger, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2014 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Ford Mustang. The cars were picked up by Dieffenderfer, Martin, Lewis and Lewis' girlfriend, Megan Arnold, 35, court files show.

Each dealership confirmed that their bank showed the money as being deposited, not by wire transfer, but by a personal check from Dieffenderfer that turned out to be drawn on a closed account.

Lewis was arrested when he and Arnold returned two of the vehicles, the Sierra and the Mustang.

Lewis said he'd deposited the two checks for Dieffenderfer, but both he and Martin told police they had no idea the purchases were made by fraud.

Dieffenderfer, formerly of Tennessee, is serving his sentence in a Florida prison where he's also serving three years on theft and fraud convictions in Volusia County. Florida records show he ran the same type of scam on two car dealers and a private individual in the Daytona Beach area in November 2015 and October 2016.

Martin's prison time includes concurrent sentences for first-degree battery for stabbing an acquaintance, Cedric Wetzel, during a June 20, 2017, robbery at the Motel Six at 4100 E McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock; robbery, aggravated assault, theft and theft by receiving for participating in the June 20, 2017, holdup of Reno Stevens at a Caddo Valley convenience store in Clark County; and theft for stealing jewelry from Grahuntley's Flea Market in Jacksonville on March 23, 2016.

Metro on 12/24/2018