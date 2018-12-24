The World in Brief

Former Nissan chairman to stay in jail

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motors chairman, will stay in jail for at least the rest of the year, a Tokyo court ruled Sunday.

Under the ruling, Ghosn will remain in custody until Jan. 1, giving Japanese authorities more time to question him on suspicion of further wrongdoing while running Nissan. Under Japanese law, prosecutors can ask that Ghosn be held for another 10 days after that.

The court's decision was largely expected after Ghosn was arrested Friday for a third time, this time on suspicion that he offloaded personal investment losses onto the company's books. Ghosn already faces charges that he underreported his executive compensation for a number of years.

An attorney for Ghosn in Japan could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

Ghosn has already been in a Tokyo jail for more than a month. He was first arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion that he underreported his income from Nissan. He was arrested again earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring to underreport his compensation over a different time period.

The arrest raised questions about the future of Nissan and its partners in a carmaking alliance that includes Renault of France and Mitsubishi Motors of Japan. The alliance sold more than 10 million cars globally last year.

U.N. team to monitor Yemen cease-fire

SANAA, Yemen -- A U.N. team led by a Dutch officer arrived Sunday at Hodeida to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city where Yemen's civil war rivals been fighting for months, according to security officials and witnesses.

The team, led by Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, had earlier flown into Sanaa, Yemen's capital, from Aden, the home-in-exile of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The witnesses and officials said the convoy of the U.N. team arrived in Hodeida amid heavy security provided by the anti-government Shiite rebels. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are under rebel control.

A U.N. security team had arrived in Hodeida ahead of the cease-fire monitors to secure housing for them and set up an operations center, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Cammaert's first task in Hodeida will be to assess the military and security situation on the ground and estimate the number of monitors that will be required in the near future, said the officials. A major security concern, they said, was the protection of the monitors from Islamic militants known to reside in the city.

Russia probes fatal potash mine fire

MOSCOW -- Rescue teams on Sunday found the bodies of nine construction workers who were trapped inside a burning potash mine in Russia's Ural Mountains, while Russian officials opened a criminal investigation of the accident.

A fire broke out Saturday at the mine operated by fertilizer company Uralkali in the Perm region east of Moscow. Uralkali said two teams of workers were doing maintenance work in the mine and operations had been suspended while they labored.

Officials said 17 construction workers were in when the fire broke out, and eight of them were quickly evacuated. The blaze cut off access to nine other workers who were in a different section.

Russian news agencies quoted the rescue operation's headquarters as saying the rescue was refocused as an effort to recover the men's bodies. Seven bodies had been removed from the mine by Sunday evening.

The workers were trapped 1,200 feet underground, and firefighters were unable to extinguish the blaze for more than 36 hours.

The Perm region declared today a day of mourning for the workers who died at the mine in Solikamsk, which is 740 miles east of Moscow.

Authorities were treating the incident as a result of lax safety procedures.

Suspect in Paris attack faces charges

PARIS -- A fugitive extremist who is suspected of fighting U.S. forces in Iraq and helping to organize a deadly 2015 shooting attack in Paris now faces preliminary terrorism charges in France.

Peter Cherif, who recently was arrested in the former French colony of Djibouti and expelled to France, was immediately taken into custody and charged upon his arrival Sunday at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Cherif is accused of criminal association with a terrorist enterprise. France's defense minister says he played an "important role in organizing" the 2015 attack on the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo that killed 12 people, though his specific actions were unclear.

Until last week's arrest in Djibouti, Cherif had been on the run from French authorities since 2011, when he disappeared just before a Paris court sentenced him to five years in prison on terrorism charges for fighting as an insurgent in Iraq.

He was a close friend of brothers Cherif Kouachi and Said Kouachi, who killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's offices and a policeman nearby in Paris in January 2015. The brothers and their associate, Amedy Coulibaly, were later killed in shootouts with police.

Photo by AP/AJIT SOLANKI

Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding Sunday in Surat, India.

