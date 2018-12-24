The Ruth Bader Ginsburg film On the Basis of Sex was about to fall apart when Felicity Jones got her hands on the script. The origin story about the future Supreme Court justice written by Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman had been in various stages of development since 2012, looking for the right star (Natalie Portman was originally attached), the right director and the right time to finally hit go. But it was looking wobbly again and they needed an answer fast. The British actress, fresh off the Star Wars film Rogue One, had been looking for a project about a woman and her career and had recently become familiar with Justice Ginsburg, whose celebrity has only grown of late. And Ginsburg, who had seen Jones, 35, in her Oscar-nominated role in The Theory of Everything, had already given her informal approval to cast Jones. (“I think the only thing she was nervous about was getting rid of that English accent,” director Mimi Leder said.) Ginsburg didn’t have advice for Jones when they met (“She said, ‘I’ve seen your work and I know you can do it,’” Jones said.) But she did have one request for the filmmakers: That they would be absolutely precise in capturing the law. Can you blame her? On the Basis of Sex, in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, caps off a big year for Ginsburg in cinema that started with the documentary RBG premiering at Sundance last January and going on to become a modest box-office phenomenon. This film is complementary to the documentary, and focuses in on two very specific parts of Ginsburg’s early days in law long before she would go on to be confirmed as an associate justice in 1993: First as one of the few female students at Harvard Law School in the mid-1950s, and then as a professor at Rutgers in the 1960s, when she started getting involved with gender discrimination cases with the American Civil Liberties Union. It not only shows Ginsburg’s work ethic and instances of the adversity she faced from both her professors and potential employers, but also her home life with her children and her husband, Martin (or Marty) Ginsburg, who died in 2010. He is played by Armie Hammer. “It’s very much about showing how someone becomes the icon that they are today. She didn’t come out fully formed at 85. You see the struggle it takes,” Jones said.

Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged. Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday. The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand. Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan. He called her his “dude for life.” Ryan, star of the Netflix series Ryan Insatiable, said on Twitter that she said yes. Ryan added she “technically said ‘no way’ twice but I meant yes.”

Photo by Invision

Actress Felicity Jones poses for a portrait on Dec 8, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote her film "On the Basis of Sex".