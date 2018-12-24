Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast Arkansas woman flown to hospital after accidental shooting

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:51 a.m. 1comment

A Northeast Arkansas woman was flown to a hospital in Memphis early Saturday after a friend accidentally shot her while cleaning his gun, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department said officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the 3900 block of Griffin Street. Officers reported finding a woman applying pressure to the victim's wound.

The woman told police that she was in a room with a 21-year-old man and the 24-year-old victim while the man was cleaning his handgun. She said the man removed the magazine from the gun and it went off, according to a police report.

The gun owner told officers he checked the chamber and didn't see a bullet inside of it. He said he pulled the trigger so he could disengage the slide to remove it. Police said the magazine for the gun had a total of three 9mm hollow point rounds in it.

Officers said the victim had a gunshot wound to her inner left wrist. She was reportedly flown to the Med in Memphis for treatment.

No charges had been filed at the time of the report.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT