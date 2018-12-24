Northeast Arkansas woman flown to hospital after accidental shooting

A Northeast Arkansas woman was flown to a hospital in Memphis early Saturday after a friend accidentally shot her while cleaning his gun, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department said officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the 3900 block of Griffin Street. Officers reported finding a woman applying pressure to the victim's wound.

The woman told police that she was in a room with a 21-year-old man and the 24-year-old victim while the man was cleaning his handgun. She said the man removed the magazine from the gun and it went off, according to a police report.

The gun owner told officers he checked the chamber and didn't see a bullet inside of it. He said he pulled the trigger so he could disengage the slide to remove it. Police said the magazine for the gun had a total of three 9mm hollow point rounds in it.

Officers said the victim had a gunshot wound to her inner left wrist. She was reportedly flown to the Med in Memphis for treatment.

No charges had been filed at the time of the report.