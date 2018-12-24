Nursing students find door shut

Rosa Ruvalcaba Serna, shown here in October, will not be able to get a nursing license in Arkansas because of her status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

An online fundraising effort collected more than $3,500 to help an Arkansas nursing student move across the country after she graduates -- so she can leave a state with a nursing shortage and go work somewhere else.

Rosa Ruvalcaba Serna, a 25-year-old senior at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, is considering any state that will take her -- California, New York, Oklahoma or elsewhere -- after being told that her immigration status blocks her from the Arkansas nursing license she has worked to achieve.

Ruvalcaba Serna is one of several Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in Arkansas whose career plans hinge on whether state lawmakers address the issue in the legislative session that begins Jan. 14. It will be the first regular session since students learned last year that they did not qualify for licenses necessary to work in their chosen field in Arkansas.

"The plan is still, kind of, to move," said Ruvalcaba Serna, who has lived in the United States since she was 6 and in central Arkansas since 2005. "The law still hasn't changed here, and for the most part, what I can tell, there hasn't been any real talk of change."

Former President Barack Obama's administration established the DACA program in 2012 to offer legal protections and limited rights -- such as permission to work, buy homes and drive -- to people who arrived in the U.S. as children and lacked legal status to remain. Recipients must pass background checks and reapply every two years.

States decide who can access professional licenses, and Arkansas, like most others, has not granted that access to people with deferred status. For years the issue went largely unnoticed, as some licensing authorities overlooked the restriction.

The Arkansas state Board of Nursing granted licenses to deferred-status recipients, even telling a Missouri DACA resident in June 2017 that he could sit for the licensing exam in Arkansas after his home state denied him, emails showed.

That permission is what sparked the board's change. The student boasted to the Missouri State Nursing Board that Arkansas would grant him a license, prompting discussion among Missouri and Arkansas officials about their laws, emails show.

Sue Tedford, executive director of the Arkansas Nursing Board, and her staff reviewed the issue and discontinued licensing people the board knew to have DACA status.

In August 2017, the board denied a license to a 31-year-old mother of two who drained her personal savings account and took a loan to pay for her nursing degree. A month later, nursing board officials informed educators at a conference that they could no longer issue licenses to their graduates who have deferred status.

News trickled down to enrolled students, and at least one withdrew from school. School administrators began writing new notices for course catalogs.

Because universities and colleges don't typically track a student's immigration status, it's difficult to precisely determine how many students spending money and time on degrees won't qualify for the professional licenses they'll need to put those degrees to work.

At least nine nursing students at four Arkansas colleges and universities had deferred status, an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette survey found last year.

Dozens of other careers -- teachers, athletic trainers and insurance adjusters, among them -- require licenses that DACA recipients are similarly blocked from obtaining.

As of Sept. 30, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had granted deferred status to 5,200 Arkansas residents over the life of the program. It's unclear how many of those recipients have maintained the status or how many are college students.

Deferred status falls short of "legal status," and federal law does not consider recipients to be "qualified aliens" eligible for public "benefits" handled at the state level, such as professional licenses. Legislatures may grant people with deferred status access to those licenses, but most states have not.

Today, an atmosphere of "don't ask, don't tell" has formed at the Nursing Board. Staff members are not required to ask applicants whether they have deferred status, and students are not required to disclose it, Tedford said. As the application process is set up, the only way to know is through voluntary admission, she said.

"If we know they're DACA [recipients], we cannot license them," Tedford said. "They're not required to disclose it, and we're not required to ask."

Tedford said she has had discussions with legislators who seemed open to sponsoring legislation, and the board won't take an official position unless a bill is introduced.

"I don't see us opposing it at all," she said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last year called the issue an "unfortunate situation" that exemplified the need for federal immigration reform. He was noncommittal last week when asked whether he supported changing state law.

"I'm not aware of any legislative initiative on this issue, but we will monitor any developments through the course of the session," Hutchinson said in an emailed statement. "We have a very concentrated list of priorities for this session, and my efforts will be focused on those items."

No lawmaker has pre-filed a bill to address the issue, though legislators on both sides of the partisan divide expressed a willingness to support allowing deferred-status students access to professional licenses.

State Rep.-elect Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, is considering filing a bill, but is still in the "collaboration and research stage," she said.

Godfrey, who defeated incumbent Republican Jeff Williams by a 29-vote margin, was a longtime English as a Second Language teacher, and is now a school administrator. Godfrey said the issue is important to her Hispanic constituents, who pushed her election bid over the top.

"When we have a nursing shortage, and we have these young people who are smart, dedicated and bilingual, they would really serve our communities and our state well, " Godfrey said.

State Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who will move to the Senate this session, said lawmakers are considering a proposal, but it's too early to say what it would look like.

"I think it would be fair to say every avenue is being explored," Hammer said. "I think we need to look at every opportunity to create opportunities for people who have gone through the schooling."

At least 10 states have adopted laws allowing specific migrant populations to access professional licenses, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. The scope of available licenses and who is eligible varies by state. Other states may grant licenses even without formally changing the law, as was the case in Arkansas for years.

"It's something we should really make a decision on, one way or the other," said state Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers. "I've heard it more than once. We've got a shortage of nurses, and you've got people that you won't let sit for the licensing [exam]. This doesn't make any sense. It's probably something I would want to support."

Ashley Davis, executive director of the Arkansas Center for Nursing, said the state today likely experiences a "mild nursing shortage." Davis anticipates the deficit to worsen over time as health care shifts to community-based preventative practices.

"We don't have a whole lot of nurses that are prepared to go to work in the community settings," she said.

The center for nursing, funded by a two-year Nursing Board grant, is collecting data on nursing demand. Comprehensive figures are hard to come by in part because providers are not required to disclose their needs, and many do not because of how competitive the field is, Davis said.

Ruvalcaba Serna, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences student, spent the past year sharing her story and pushing for student nursing associations on the state and national level to endorse opening up licenses to DACA recipients.

"A lot of students that have DACA were very much wanting to do something with our lives," she said. "Health care, I know, is something that is in need of professionals, and not just nursing. Most of those professions require licensing.

"These students who have grown up in our education system and are wanting to give back ... would be very much contributing members to our society," she said.

In October, Ruvalcaba Serna's friend created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help pay her moving expenses after graduation. She's on track to get her degree in December 2019. The $3,555-and-counting raised through the campaign has surpassed the $2,000 goal.

"I have tons of people telling me, 'If you decide to come here, to New York or California or Washington, you can stay [with me] here,'" she said. "It was an amazing amount of support."

"These students who have grown up in our education system and are wanting to give back ... would be very much contributing members to our society," Rosa Ruvalcaba Serna said of DACA recipients.

