FOOTBALL

FSU hires young Briles

Florida State has hired former Houston assistant Kendal Briles as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Florida State announced Briles' hiring on Sunday. Terms weren't disclosed. Briles resigned Saturday after Houston (8-5) finished the season with a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Cougars were No. 4 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring (46.4 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (528.6 yards per game) in the regular season. Briles, 36, has been an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic (2017) and Baylor (2008-16), and he has spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator. FSU said Briles would have "primary play-calling duties" under Coach Willie Taggart. Briles was on staff at Baylor when his father, Art Briles, was fired because of allegations of sexual assault by football players. Kendal Briles remained on staff after Baylor fired his father in 2016.

BASEBALL

Cubs sign Graveman

The Chicago Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season. The Cubs announced the deal Sunday, taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland's opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren't announced. Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago's rotation in 2020. Similar deals have become more common for pitchers recovering from major surgery. The 28-year-old was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in 7 starts in 2018 after going 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts with Oakland a season earlier.

SOCCER

De Boer to coach Atlanta

Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups for the Netherlands during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four consecutive league titles as the coach at Ajax, is taking over at Atlanta United. The Major League Soccer champions announced the coaching hire Sunday. De Boer, 48, agreed to a multiyear contract to replace Tata Martino, who left Atlanta after two seasons amid reports that he is taking over as coach of the Mexican national team. De Boer spent more than 15 combined seasons at Ajax and FC Barcelona during his playing career. He made 112 appearances for the Dutch national team, helping lead his country to the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup and the semifinals four years later. As a coach, de Boer guided Ajax to four consecutive domestic league titles. He was dumped after short stints in his two previous jobs with Internazionale in Italy's Serie A and Crystal Palace in England's Premier League.

HOCKEY

Karlsson suspended

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson was suspended two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner. The incident occurred early in the second period of the Kings' 3-2 overtime victory over the Sharks on Saturday. Wagner left the game after getting taken down by Karlsson on a hard hit near center ice. After getting back on his feet, Wagner's legs came out from under him. No penalty was called. Karlsson, who has points in 8 consecutive games, has 2 goals and 24 assists this season for San Jose. Karlsson, who joined the Sharks in an offseason trade with Ottawa, started serving the suspension Sunday against Arizona and will also miss Thursday's game against the Ducks. He is eligible to return Saturday in Edmonton.

Hartman fined

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner. The incident occurred at 19:04 of the second period of Saturday's night game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2. The league's department of player safety announced the fine Sunday. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

BOXING

One twin wins, one loses

An hour after his brother lost his belt, Jermall Charlo kept his with a unanimous decision over a game but outclassed Matt Korobov late Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York. The interim WBC middleweight champion knew his twin, Jermell Charlo, had been outpointed earlier, and Jermall was emphatic at the finish -- perhaps to erase any doubt with this set of judges. He staggered Korobov in the middle of the 12th round, and they slugged it out pretty much until the finish. Jermall Charlo (28-0) won 119-108 on one card, 116-112 on the other two. The AP had it 117-111 for Charlo over Korobov (27-2), who was subbing for Willie Monroe Jr. after Monroe failed a drug test. Earlier, Tony Harrison withstood a late surge by Jermell Charlo to take the WBC super welterweight title in a unanimous decision that drew heavy boos from the crowd.

MMA

Event moving to L.A. because of license issue

LOS ANGELES — The UFC is moving Saturday’s UFC 232 event from Las Vegas to the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., after the Nevada State Athletic Commission declined to license main-event fighter Jon Jones in light of a trace amount of a banned steroid metabolite found in his system.

Jones has been sidelined since testing positive in California for the same banned substance in July 2017 after his previous fight. The NSAC told the UFC it needed significant time to research the latest sample Jones provided before it could clear him to fight, which led UFC President Dana White to find another venue.

Enter the California State Athletic Commission. Executive Officer Andy Foster acknowledged the decision to allow UFC 232 to be held at the Forum looks like venue shopping, but Foster told the Los Angeles Times “operating in the best interest of the sport is what matters to me.”

Foster explained that a letter from a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited lab director in Salt Lake City exonerates Jones of any wrongdoing, and read passages of the letter sent to him by Dr. Daniel Eichner, who wrote that the metabolite M3 of the banned steroid DHCMT “can be detected for a considerable amount of time,” longer than the 17 months since it was first found in Jones last year.

Eichner reported to Foster that Jones’ Dec. 9 sample shows “there is no evidence that DHCMT has been re-administered” since July 28, 2017. “The persistent reoccurrence of M3 ... is not uncommon, and at these low levels, is not indicative of further exposure.”

Foster said he sought to “trust but verify,” and Saturday ordered Jones to fly to California from his training camp in Albuquerque, N.M., to take a steroid test, which came back clean.

With that, Foster told the UFC that California would sanction the UFC 232 card that includes 26 fighters.

