Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Poker player turns $5 bet into $1M at casino

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:44 a.m. 0comments

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT