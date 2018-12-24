Reserve QB ready to step in for ASU

JONESBORO -- Logan Bonner refuses to forget Sept. 23, 2017.

Less than an hour from his hometown of Rowlett, Texas, Arkansas State University's backup quarterback to record-breaker Justice Hansen went 7-for-17 passing for 50 yards and an interception against SMU in Dallas.

"That was embarrassing to me," Bonner said, "because I know I'm better than that."

The sophomore has spent the past two seasons as Hansen's reliever, knowing he would only be used when ASU's all-time leader in passing touchdowns was injured or needed a break.

The memory of the SMU game pops into his mind if he's ever needed.

"It's in my head every game I go into," Bonner said. "I've got to be ready. Every practice I think about it. I can't not be ready."

The life of a backup is not glamorous, but an unrelenting desire to not repeat what happened against SMU has readied ASU's No. 2 quarterback for the change many around Jonesboro expect once Saturday's Arizona Bowl against Nevada concludes.

That Bonner will soon become ASU's No. 1 quarterback.

"Yeah, it's bittersweet," Bonner said. "I'm just trying to enjoy it with [Hansen]."

Departing with the end of Hansen's historic career is an era of multiple record-setting years for ASU's offense. The Red Wolves have led the Sun Belt in passing offense in each of the past two seasons, Hansen's junior and senior years.

Does Hansen have any hesitation Bonner may not be ready to take over?

"No," he said. "I mean, Bonner's been right there beside me. Next year, I definitely feel like the offense is going to keep on going."

Although their personalities are polar opposites, Coach Blake Anderson said, the duo has shared a quarterback room and reps in practice for the entire 2018 season.

"Most people think there's an underlying hatred," Bonner said of his relationship with Hansen. "But, nah, we're really close. We talk all the time, on the sidelines, in practice. There's a lot of joking around. It's fun. He's a good dude and one of my closest friends here. I love being around him."

Relieving Hansen in 5 games this season, Bonner is 15-for-32 passing for 181 yards and 1 touchdown to go along with an interception.

"[Hansen] knows if he goes down, I've got his back," Bonner said. "When he needs something or messes up, he knows I'm the first one to have his back."

ASU has a comfortability and confidence in Bonner that's semi-unusual for a backup quarterback. The Red Wolves have Bonner split many reps in practice with Hansen, arguably the Sun Belt Conference's most well-established starting quarterback.

The Red Wolves show little hesitation or worry to use Bonner. No matter which quarterback, ASU's offense does not change shape or style. The offense remains normal, which, if considering the success of the past two seasons, shows promise for ASU's future at quarterback.

"[Bonner's] worked himself into a position where you truly feel comfortable," Anderson said. "He's done it right. ... Not everybody gets that luxury to truly have a guy ready to step up and has already shown his ability to do so. Now, he's got to go do it in a live setting with 11 dudes out there."

Bonner's starting job in 2019 is his to lose. Junior Ross Trail, redshirt junior Carson Coats and even incoming freshman Coltin Clack are expected to compete for the starting spot, which will be tough to pry away from Bonner, Anderson said.

"I've been really pleased with how he's prepared," Anderson said. "And the fact that he stuck it out when he could've left, transferred and could probably be starting for somebody else. And he didn't. That means a lot. Those guys are going to have to work hard to beat him out."

