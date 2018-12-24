Saints manage late TD, secure NFC's top seed

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees scrambles under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave in the first half Sunday in New Orleans. Brees passed for 326 yards in a 31-28 victory for the Saints, who clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with a 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers' playoff hopes.

Pittsburgh drove into potential tying field-goal range on its final drive, but JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled when he was stripped by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins as the receiver landed on top of his tackler. Linebacker Demario Davis recovered.

"That's one thing these guys have done a good job with, coming up with plays when we needed it. We've won a lot of different ways this year," Saints Coach Sean Payton said after New Orleans (13-2) reached 13 victories for the third time since he became coach in 2006. "I'm proud of this team."

Alvin Kamara had 105 yards of total offense and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans, which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans ended one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley's fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1), connecting 14 times with Antonio Brown for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore and out of playoff position.

The Steelers could still win the division with a victory next week and a loss by the Ravens. Their path to a wild card is unlikely at best because it would require Indianapolis and Tennessee to tie. Pittsburgh's loss also clinched a playoff spot for the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

New Orleans went up 24-14 in the third quarter when Kamara dove over blockers at the line of scrimmage, capping a drive highlighted by his career-long 42-yard reception.

But the Steelers seized momentum back with a 9-play, 75 yard drive that included 3 passes to Brown, the last a 3-yard TD toss. Pittsburgh then took a 28-24 led with on its next drive, which again ended with a TD pass to Brown, who split double coverage by Coleman and Marshon Lattimore for his 20-yard score.

The Steelers briefly preserved their four-point lead when L.J. Fort blocked Wil Lutz's 50-yard field goal attempt with 6:16 left. But New Orleans quickly forced a fourth-and-5 and then stopped upback Roosevelt Nicks a yard short of a first down when he took the snap on a fake punt with a little more than four minutes to go.

The Saints drove for the go-ahead score with the help of a pass interference call on fourth down, marking the third Saints touchdown drive of the game aided by such a call.

The first also came on a fourth-down play in the first quarter when Joe Haden placed his hand on Kamara's back on a pass that appeared overthrown. Pittsburgh complained about the flag, but to no avail, and Mark Ingram scored from a yard out for his franchise-record 50th rushing touchdown, surpassing Deuce McAllister's mark set in 2008.

"We're playing pretty good football, but it might not matter," Roethlisberger said. "Obviously we don't control our destiny anymore. We have to take care of business next week.

Before Lutz had a kick blocked, he made his franchise-record 26th straight field goal to close out a highlight-filled end to the first half.

Lutz's kick was good from 43 yards less than 40 seconds after Pittsburgh drove 97 yards to tie the score.

Brown had four catches for 64 yards on the tying drive, which ended with Jaylen Samuels' short TD catch and Eli Rogers' reception for a two-point conversion.

