Seahawks clinch a wild-card berth

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs as quarterback Russell Wilson, right, pushes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEAHAWKS 38, CHIEFS 31

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw a 2-yard pass to Ed Dickson with 7:31 left for his third touchdown strike, Chris Carson rushed for two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks clinched an NFC wild-card berth with a 38-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Wilson got the better of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and helped lead Seattle back to the postseason after missing the playoffs a year ago. Seattle's now made the playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons with Pete Carroll in charge, and six of seven with Wilson at quarterback.

The Seahawks (9-6) can wrap up the No. 5 seed and a matchup with Dallas by beating Arizona in Week 17.

Wilson was 18 of 29 for 271 yards, and the No. 1 running team in the NFL put the game on the arm of its quarterback in the fourth quarter. Leading 31-28, Wilson hit David Moore for 7 yards to convert a key third down and after Kansas City used its first timeout with 3:04 left. He followed with a 45-yard strike to Tyler Lockett, and Doug Baldwin added a one-handed catch for 29 yards to the Chiefs 1. Carson capped the decisive drive with his second TD run with 2:29 left that gave Seattle a 38-28 lead.

Carson rushed for 116 yards, while Baldwin had 7 catches for 126 yards and an acrobatic 27-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Mahomes had a few of his own magical moments that will enhance his MVP candidacy. But for the second consecutive week the Chiefs (11-4) were unable to come through with a victory that would have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will go into Week 17 with the chance of being division champs for find themselves on the road for the opening weekend of the postseason.

Mahomes was 23 of 40 for 273 and 3 TDs. He had only 83 yards passing in the first half.

Sports on 12/24/2018